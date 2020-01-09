14 Filling Winter Salads That Count as Comfort Food
Salad isn't known as being a winter comfort food, but seasonal produce like persimmons, squash and pomegranate make *perfect* salad toppings this time of year. After indulging in holiday goodies for the last few weeks (months?), your body will be craving a nutrient-dense lunch or dinner this winter. Stay healthy and keep your immunity up by getting your veggie servings in for the day with these filling and delicious winter salads.
Harvest Cranberry, Persimmon and Burrata Salad
If you’ve never had a persimmon, get yourself to the farmers’ market and buy some this weekend. Kind of like an apple, they’re sweet and crisp and pair perfectly with creamy burrata (but let’s be real… what doesn’t pair perfectly with burrata?). (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Warm Quinoa, Kale and Squash Salad With Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette
This salad features delicata squash, which is about to become your new favorite veggie. And you don’t need to peel it, which makes this salad a super convenient dinner tonight. (via The Green Life)
Herbed Kale Salad With Persimmon, Pomegranate and Maple-Cumin Dressing
If kale salad isn’t your jam, this recipe will change your mind. You can sub out the herbs for whatever you may have left over in your fridge to make this totally customizable. (via The Bojourn Gourmet)
Bourbon Roasted Pear Salad With Gorgonzola and Candied Walnuts
This salad will make up for every disappointing salad you have ever ordered or eaten. Pears are roasted with bourbon and brown sugar and then tossed with leafy greens, blue cheese and sweet, crunchy candied walnuts for a perfect holiday salad.(via The Suburban Soapbox)
Candied Hazelnut, Kale, Apple and Bacon Salad
This salad is next-level with its mix of textures and flavors. On Sunday, mix the kale and apple with the dressing and you’ll have lunch ready for the entire week. (via Self Proclaimed Foodie)
Harvest Salad With Pomegranate Allspice Dressing
This salad makes a beautiful accompaniment to heavier dishes. The pomegranate dressing is fresh and tangy and pairs perfectly with creamy gorgonzola and sweet acorn squash. (via The View from Great Island)
Winter Kale Salad With Almond Butter Dressing
You only need six ingredients for this winter salad. It's easy enough to double or triple for a get-together and healthy enough to get all your veggies for the day. (via In It 4 the Long Run)
Roasted Butternut Squash Fall Kale Salad
Who said salads have to be greens-based? Take advantage of the bounty of winter squash at the market this time of year and make this drool-worthy salad for dinner this week. (via Emilie Eats)
Baby Kale Salad With Oranges, Pomegranate and Maple-Tahini Dressing
This salad packs a nutritional punch that can't be beat. It's delicious too! (via Can You Stay for Dinner?)
Roasted Mushroom and Romaine Salad
Super-simple ingredients make this comfort salad a go-to for busy weeknights. The mushrooms are tossed with olive oil, rosemary and garlic and then roasted for an earthy bite. Get your vitamin B fix and a powerful antioxidant called selenium, which helps to support the immune system. (via Cookin' Canuck)
Sweet Potato Pomegranate Salad
You *need* to make this potato salad right now. You’ll give the summer barbecue favorite an even yummier upgrade with sweet potatoes, feta cheese and pomegranates. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)
Brussels Sprouts & Kale Salad With Apple, Gorgonzola + Candied Pecans
The best part about kale salads is they get better the longer they sit in dressing. If you’re hosting a dinner party, this salad is the great starter for that very reason. (via Ambitious Kitchen)
Brussels Sprout Salad With Butternut Squash, Pomegranate and “Fried” Goat Cheese
Brussels sprouts may have gotten a bad rap in the past, but they are the *it* veggie this winter. The goat cheese is rolled in bread crumbs and baked to make this salad feel extra special while still being ultra healthy. (via Coley Cooks)
Pickled beets brighten up a gluten-free butternut squash falafel salad, adding color and flavor to the dish. Make this for your next Meatless Monday dish! (via Snixy Kitchen)
This article has been updated from a previous version published on December 6, 2015.