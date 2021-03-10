17 *New* Ways to Serve Up Corned Beef Recipes on St. Patrick’s Day
Just like green drinks, shamrock treats, and incorporating Baileys and Guinness into just about any dish, serving corned beef on St. Patrick's Day is part of Irish-American tradition. But just because it's expected doesn't mean it has to be boring. Here are 17 ways to eat corned beef that you've probably never tasted before.
Corned Beef Tacos With Beer Battered Fries
This Mexican-American-inspired riff on the original is EPIC. And the creamy Greek-yogurt cabbage slaw is like nectar of the gods. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Guinness BBQ Corned Beef and White Cheddar Sliders
When you want to make an American dish even more American, you barbecue it, amiright? This beer-based BBQ sauce has to be tasted to be believed. (via Dixie Chik Cooks)
Cheesy Naan Reuben Pizzas With Thousand Island Drizzle
It was only a matter of time before some enterprising American chef took the humble reuben and went all *naan* on it. Can you say “namaste?" (via Climbing Grier Mountain)
Reuben Poppers
This crazy-good concept takes the grilled Reuben and whips it up, popper style. These make perfect food for snacking. (via The Beach House Kitchen)
Irish Nacos with Beer Sauce
If you're looking for some over-the-top pub food, check out these Irish nachos. Instead of tortilla chips, it calls for thinly sliced potatoes and the queso is a homemade cheddar-beer sauce, natch. (via The Salty Marshmallow)
Reuben Stuffed Potato Skins
This one's for the gluten-free folks in the house. What better vehicle for all those yummy reuben stuffings than a crisp potato jacket that's simply oozing melted cheese. (via Cooks With Cocktails)
Corned Beef Grilled Cheese
If you like the emphasis on the CHEESE, this one's for you. This *Dagwood* is spilling over with thinly sliced corned beef, caramelized onions, and oodles of melty Fontina cheese. What's not to love? (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
Reuben Po’ Boys
The original Louisiana po' boys were stuffed with EITHER fried seafood or thinly sliced beef, so this sammy is an American original in more ways than one. Stuffed with bourbon glazed corned beef, the sandwich is topped with a vinegar-based cabbage slaw that really pops. (via The Cooking Bride)
Spicy Reuben Chowder With Brown Butter Rye Croutons
If there's such a thing as *leftover* corned beef at your house, lucky you! For the rest of us, a cabbage chowder like this one topped with just a pinch of corned beef crumbles totally satisfies the craving. Pro tip: If you really have zero St. Paddy's leftovers, bacon crumbles will taste just as good and no one at the table will be the wiser. (via Climbing Grier Mountain)
Corned Beef Breakfast Hash
This one's for all the clean eaters in the house. This corned beef hash is made with all wholesome ingredients — as if you needed a second reason to celebrate! (via Fed + Fit)
St. Paddy’s Corned Beef Burgers With Irish Cheddar Cheese
These burgers made of a combo of ground beef and corned beef mixed with Guinness are practically worthy of Irish-American sainthood. To be sure, even St. Patrick himself would give 'em three clovers up. (via Climbing Grier Mountain)
Reuben Eggs Benedict
Those new to cooking will love that this is a beginner-style eggs Bennie. You *could* corn the beef yourself (click through for the recipe) — or you could just pile on some corned beef and sauerkraut from your local deli and it will be just as good. (via Macheesmo)
Reuben Waffle Fries
This version of a Reuben casserole takes it up a notch with crispy waffle fries. The cast iron skillet ensures that the fries stay crunchy while the cheese melts into every crevice. (via Melanie Makes)
Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage Sliders With Guinness Mustard
The meat for these sliders comes together easy peasy in your slow cooker or crockpot. This is one dinner tray that's guaranteed to come back to the kitchen licked clean. (via The Cookie Rookie)
Hot Reuben Dip
Anyone in your family who loves Reuben sandwiches will HEART this dip. You'd best make two and place one at each end of your dinner table — to avoid the inevitable traffic jam when everyone lines up behind this. (via Culinary Hill)
Reuben Sliders
These hearty sliders on ciabatta bread are sure to be a fave, but why wait? They'd be equally great at your next family dinner, movie night, or an evening flying solo. (via Countryside Cravings)
Corned Beef Hash Cajun Style
The good thing about slow cooking your own corned beef is you might just have enough left over the next day to make hash for breakfast. This version takes it to the next level, with spicy peppers, Cajun seasonings, and hot sauce that runneth over. (via Chili Pepper Madness)
Follow us on Pinterest for more recipes!
This post has been updated.
- How to cook corn beef brisket - B+C Guides ›
- How to cook corned beef for st. patrick's day - B+C Guides ›
- How to pressure cook an awesome corned beef - B+C Guides ›
- Make a St. Patrick's Day Mashup With This Corned Beef Brisket ... ›
- 19 Irish Foods, Drinks + Traditions (Minus the Corned Beef) - Brit + Co ›
- How to make spanish corned beef w/. potatoes - B+C Guides ›
- 21 Dessert Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day - Brit + Co ›
- 11 St. Patrick’s Day Recipes For Lots of Luck - Brit + Co ›
- St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Brisket Recipe - Brit + Co ›