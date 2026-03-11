Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

From the return of the iconic Shamrock Shake to Sonic’s new neon green sip, these are the 7 must-try St. Patrick’s Day treats hitting fast food spots this month.

8 Limited-Edition St. Patty’s Fast Food Items To Try This March (New Sonic Slush & Costco Food Court Find!)

St. Patrick's Day fast food items to order before March 17
Shipley Donuts
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 11, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

St. Patrick’s Day energy has officially hit all our fave drive-thrus and fast food joints for 2026. While McDonald’s continues its reign with the legendary Shamrock Shake, there are a few newcomers (specifically, Sonic’s electrifying new slush and the all-new sundae at Costco’s food court) that are shaking up the seasonal menu item game. This year’s lineup of St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks has something for everybody, whether you’re more of a mint-chocolate lover or a sour apple seeker.

We’ve curated the ultimate list of the 8 best St. Patty's fast food items you need to snag before they quickly vanish from menus after the holiday.

Sonic Sour Shamrock Slush

@sonicdrivein

Sonic Sour Shamrock Slush

Sonic's St. Patrick's Day offering is shaking things up by embracing sour flavors rather than the expected mint-chocolate combo. The Sour Shamrock Slush features a tangy green apple slush base loaded with sour popping candy and a whipped cream topping. The top of the drink is covered with even more popping candies and finished with a tart rainbow candy strip for festive vibes.

The Sour Shamrock Slush is available now for $3.99 (20 ounces) at participating Sonic locations nationwide and through the Sonic app for a limited time through the end of March.

Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin\u2019 Cookie Dipped Cone for St. Patrick's Day 2026

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone + Mint Oreo Blizzard

Dairy Queen is turning up the minty-ness for St. Patty's this year. First up on their limited-time menu is the Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone, which features Dairy Queen’s classic vanilla soft serve dipped in a green mint-flavored coating spotted with chocolate cookie crumbles. DQ’s Blizzard of the Month, the Mint Oreo Blizzard, boasts a blend of Oreo pieces, crème de menthe, and soft serve. Both are only available for a limited time, so make sure to head to your closest Dairy Queen quick.

Costco Double Chocolate Mint Sundae available at select in-store food courts

Reddit

Costco Double Chocolate Mint Sundae

Though it's not technically a fast food joint, Costco's food court is home to many of our favorite fast food-esque items (looking at you, hot dogs). A new offering just hit the food court ahead of St. Patty’s Day: the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. This frozen dessert is made with a mint-flavored soft serve ice cream laced with a chocolate fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles. Find it in select Costco food courts for $2.99 for a limited time!

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for St. Patrick's Day 2026

McDonald's

McDonald's Shamrock Shake + Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

Oh, so classic! McDonald's Shamrock menu is a must for anyone celebrating St. Patty's at the drive-thru. Two festive treats, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, first hit restaurants on February 17 and will be available for a limited time through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The classic Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve blended with a minty syrup and topped with whipped light cream, while the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry boasts a bit of a thicker texture but is made with a similar soft serve and mint syrup formula, just speckled with Oreo cookie pieces instead.

\u200bShipley Donuts' St. Patrick's-themed Lucky Dozen box

Shipley Donuts

Shipley Donuts St. Patrick’s Day Donuts

Shipley Donuts is serving up St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts from March 4 to 17 at participating locations, frosted with white, green or chocolate icing and topped with holiday-themed sprinkles. They look stunning.

The festive donuts are available for individual purchase, in a half dozen, or in a Lucky Dozen box (pictured above) that comes with four of each donut variety while supplies last. Run, don't walk!

Dutch Bros Stout Kicker + Emerald Rebel St. Patty's drinks

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stout Kicker + Emerald Rebel

Dutch Bros' limited-time St. Patrick's Day menu features two drinks: the coffee-powered Stout Kicker and the fruit-forward Emerald Rebel. The Stout Kicker is complete with Irish cream, Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, and swirls of brown butter chocolate chip sauce. Meanwhile, the Emerald Rebel energy drink embraces notes of blue raspberry, kiwi, and sweet cream. Both sips will be available at all Dutch Bros locations while supplies last.

Crumbl limited-time St. Patrick\u2019s Day menu lineup 2026

Crumbl

Crumbl St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie

Even Crumbl is getting in on the St. Patty's Day food fun with a themed menu, available from March 15 to 21 only. Headlining the lineup is the chain's St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie—a cake-based cookie topped with cake batter cream cheese frosting and green sprinkles.

The St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie will be available alongside Crumbl's rotating menu and permanent items, which include Key Lime Pie Cookie, Cereal Milk Cookie, Lucky Charms Cookie, an Andes Mints Cookie, the Pink Sugar Cookie, Cookies & Cream Cookie, Brownie Batter Cookie, and Snickerdoodle Cookie.

Krispy Kreme St. Patrick\u2019s Day donuts

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Collection

Krispy Kreme is serving up some serious St. Patty's action this month with a four-donut collection. Flavors include:

  • Shooting Shamrock: A glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece.
  • Over the Rainbow : An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cream, dipped in light green icing, and topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece.
  • Plaid Party: A glazed donut dipped in vanilla icing and drizzled with green icing.
  • Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles: A glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles.

The lineup will only be available from March 10 through 17 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss fast food menu updates + deals!

This post has been updated.

food newsfast foodst patricks daydessert recipesmcdonald'ssonicdonutscostcofood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Trader Joe's​ pastel mini tote bags will return for spring 2026 alongside a new lavender tote bag.
Food News & Menu Updates

Trader Joe’s Mini Totes Update: New Colors & March 2026 Release

oscar recipes
Appetizers

And The Award Goes To! 7 Punny Oscars 2026 Recipes for Your Party

nicole kidman
Homepage featured

Nicole Kidman’s New Crime Thriller Is Finally Here: 8 Must-Watch Prime Video Titles This March

​​Nordstrom Beauty Savings Event 2026
Beauty News

Nordstrom’s Beauty Sale Just Made These 7 Luxury Brands Surprisingly Affordable

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit