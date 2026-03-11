St. Patrick’s Day energy has officially hit all our fave drive-thrus and fast food joints for 2026. While McDonald’s continues its reign with the legendary Shamrock Shake, there are a few newcomers (specifically, Sonic’s electrifying new slush and the all-new sundae at Costco’s food court) that are shaking up the seasonal menu item game. This year’s lineup of St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks has something for everybody, whether you’re more of a mint-chocolate lover or a sour apple seeker.

We’ve curated the ultimate list of the 8 best St. Patty's fast food items you need to snag before they quickly vanish from menus after the holiday.

@sonicdrivein Sonic Sour Shamrock Slush Sonic's St. Patrick's Day offering is shaking things up by embracing sour flavors rather than the expected mint-chocolate combo. The Sour Shamrock Slush features a tangy green apple slush base loaded with sour popping candy and a whipped cream topping. The top of the drink is covered with even more popping candies and finished with a tart rainbow candy strip for festive vibes. The Sour Shamrock Slush is available now for $3.99 (20 ounces) at participating Sonic locations nationwide and through the Sonic app for a limited time through the end of March.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen Mint Crunchin’ Cookie Dipped Cone + Mint Oreo Blizzard Dairy Queen is turning up the minty-ness for St. Patty's this year. First up on their limited-time menu is the Mint Crunchin' Cookie Dipped Cone, which features Dairy Queen’s classic vanilla soft serve dipped in a green mint-flavored coating spotted with chocolate cookie crumbles. DQ’s Blizzard of the Month, the Mint Oreo Blizzard, boasts a blend of Oreo pieces, crème de menthe, and soft serve. Both are only available for a limited time, so make sure to head to your closest Dairy Queen quick.

Reddit Costco Double Chocolate Mint Sundae Though it's not technically a fast food joint, Costco's food court is home to many of our favorite fast food-esque items (looking at you, hot dogs). A new offering just hit the food court ahead of St. Patty’s Day: the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae. This frozen dessert is made with a mint-flavored soft serve ice cream laced with a chocolate fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles. Find it in select Costco food courts for $2.99 for a limited time!

McDonald's McDonald's Shamrock Shake + Oreo Shamrock McFlurry Oh, so classic! McDonald's Shamrock menu is a must for anyone celebrating St. Patty's at the drive-thru. Two festive treats, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, first hit restaurants on February 17 and will be available for a limited time through St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. The classic Shamrock Shake is made with vanilla soft serve blended with a minty syrup and topped with whipped light cream, while the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry boasts a bit of a thicker texture but is made with a similar soft serve and mint syrup formula, just speckled with Oreo cookie pieces instead.

Shipley Donuts Shipley Donuts St. Patrick’s Day Donuts Shipley Donuts is serving up St. Patrick’s Day-themed donuts from March 4 to 17 at participating locations, frosted with white, green or chocolate icing and topped with holiday-themed sprinkles. They look stunning. The festive donuts are available for individual purchase, in a half dozen, or in a Lucky Dozen box (pictured above) that comes with four of each donut variety while supplies last. Run, don't walk!

Dutch Bros Dutch Bros Stout Kicker + Emerald Rebel Dutch Bros' limited-time St. Patrick's Day menu features two drinks: the coffee-powered Stout Kicker and the fruit-forward Emerald Rebel. The Stout Kicker is complete with Irish cream, Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, and swirls of brown butter chocolate chip sauce. Meanwhile, the Emerald Rebel energy drink embraces notes of blue raspberry, kiwi, and sweet cream. Both sips will be available at all Dutch Bros locations while supplies last.

Crumbl Crumbl St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie Even Crumbl is getting in on the St. Patty's Day food fun with a themed menu, available from March 15 to 21 only. Headlining the lineup is the chain's St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie—a cake-based cookie topped with cake batter cream cheese frosting and green sprinkles. The St. Patrick’s Celebration Cake Cookie will be available alongside Crumbl's rotating menu and permanent items, which include Key Lime Pie Cookie, Cereal Milk Cookie, Lucky Charms Cookie, an Andes Mints Cookie, the Pink Sugar Cookie, Cookies & Cream Cookie, Brownie Batter Cookie, and Snickerdoodle Cookie.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day Collection Krispy Kreme is serving up some serious St. Patty's action this month with a four-donut collection. Flavors include: Shooting Shamrock: A glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece.

A glazed donut dipped in green icing and topped with light green icing loops and a shamrock sugar piece. Over the Rainbow : An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cream, dipped in light green icing, and topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece.

An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cream, dipped in light green icing, and topped with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece. Plaid Party: A glazed donut dipped in vanilla icing and drizzled with green icing.

A glazed donut dipped in vanilla icing and drizzled with green icing. Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles: A glazed donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles. The lineup will only be available from March 10 through 17 at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.

