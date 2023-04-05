"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3" Is Going To Be The Most Emotional Installment Yet
When Guardians of the Galaxy first premiered in 2015, critics basically expected it to flop. But with strong character connections, an epic soundtrack, and now what I'm unashamedly calling the best roller coaster we've ever ridden, the saga has completely changed the game for Marvel. The tone of each film balances the action and emotion of the MCU with the nostalgia of the 80s, and I can't wait to hop right back into the story. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
Watch The Newest Teaser For "Guardians of the Galaxy 3"
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 sees Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians getting used to life on the planet Knowhere. When Rocket's past catches up to them, the group must band together to save him — and keep the Guardians from being torn apart.
Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 coming out soon?
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be released on May 5, 2023.
Where can I listen to the music?
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature 17 songs that you can get on May 3, 2023. You'll also be able to listen to the score from composer John Murphy. Get a head start and preorder the vinyl and the CD, and check out the Guardians of the Galaxy: The Official Mixtape playlist.
Will Gamora come back?
Yes Zoe Saldana will return as Gamora. We'll also see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket. We'll also see Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary, and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.
Is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set after Endgame?
Yes, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is set after 2019's Endgame and 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. Endgame paired Thor with the Guardians and it looks like this new installment will wrap up their arc as a team.
Is Adam Warlock good or bad?
When it comes to his allegiances, Adam Warlock might play out a classic Marvel trope — the villain-turned-good-guy. (But let's be real...either way, I couldn't hate any role that's played by Will Poulter).
