It’s simply not too early to start thinking about Christmas, thanks to this year’s lineup of advent calendars. Yep, they’re that good. No matter what your (or your giftee’s) jam is—beauty, food, wellness, and more—these 2025 advent calendars are packed with fun surprises that truly make the season feel special. Get ready to shop ‘em soon, though: our favorite picks are worth snagging before December even rolls around. Although, you’ll have a hard time waiting until the holidays to open them!

Shop the 12 best advent calendars for 2025 below!

Fly By Jing Fly By Jing 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar This advent calendar by Fly By Jing brings heat to the holiday season with 12 different countdown-worthy chili sauces. The selection features some familiar finds as well as never-before-seen flavors to really help spice things up for your favorite home chef.

Origins 24 Days Of Origins Essentials For Face & Body Advent Calendar Calling all skincare fanatics! This 24-day advent calendar helps combat a wide range of skincare concerns with both full-size and mini Origins products for the face and body. Every inclusion is vegan and cruelty-free, making your routine nothing short of seamless.

Saje Saje Well Wishes Advent Calendar Aromatherapy is the name of the game with this "always-sold-out" advent calendar. It's loaded with things like shower steamers, essential oils, lotions, and more that help soothe your spirit, which is especially nice as your holiday schedule gets busier.

Typology Typology 2025 Advent Calendar Featuring 24 luxe French beauty picks (13 of which are full-size!), this sleek advent calendar will stun anyone who's seeking something new for their makeup, skincare, and body care routines. We won't totally spoil the surprises inside, but it does include our favorite Typology product, the Replenishing Lip Balm. It has a nice hydrating hyaluronic acid formula that still deposits a delightful wash of color for those effortless makeup days.

Bonne Maman Bonne Maman New 2025 Limited Edition Advent Calendar It's baaack! Bonne Maman's iconic advent calendar has hit the market for 2025 with 24 limited edition spreads featuring so many unique flavors, from caramel to passion fruit. Not only is this pick delicious, it's undeniably festive, too. Just look at that adorable box design! Any foodie is going to adore this one.

Vahdam Vahdam Classic Tea Advent Calendar Stocked with 24 loose leaf teas that yield 250 cozy cups, this advent calendar gives the ultimate gift of holiday comfort and warmth. It's got some traditional blends like earl grey and chai as well as some unique flavors like chocolate-vanilla and turmeric-chamomile to stir up your giftee's sipping experience.

Kitsch Kitsch North Pole Post 12-Day Advent Calendar Unlike many beauty advent calendars, this pick from Kitsch is packed with only full-size products. You'll get 12 days worth of goodies like hair accessories and cult-favorite essentials to set your 2026 hair care routine up for success.

Bokksu Bokksu Treasures Of Japan: 24 Days Of Holiday Delights This calendar is utterly impressive and out-of-the-box with 17 Japanese snacks and seven collectible items that all celebrate the “floating world” of ukiyo-e, a style of Edo-period Japan woodblock printing that transforms scenes of daily life into timeless works of art. This is a great advent to grab this year if you want to gift something truly unique that's not just a beauty or foodie countdown.

Ulta Essence Little X-Mas Wonder Advent Calendar This affordable advent calendar from Essence will help you (or your giftee) tailor your festive makeup look to a tee leading up to Christmas. It contains 24 limited-edition beauty surprises for perfecting your face, eyes, lips, and nails.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Exclusive Beauty Advent Calendar This is the perfect advent calendar for teens or for the buzzy brand lover in your life. It comes with 12 days full of Urban Outfitters faves, from press-on nails to hair clips. Valued at $160, it goes for just $50 ($110 in savings!) exclusively at Urban Outfitters.

Credo Beauty Credo Beauty Vault Collection This advent calendar delivers 24 travel- and full-size clean beauty products that make skincare and makeup routines feel so luxe. It's valued at $416 but costs $175.

MOMA Design Store Super NYC Chocolate 24-Day Advent Calendar Chocolate is a holiday non-negotiable, so you might as well incorporate it into every day of December with this 24-day advent calendar. Available exclusively at MOMA Design Store, each sweet treat is made from gourmet French chocolate and shaped into some of New York City's most iconic landmarks.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.