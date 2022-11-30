Holiday Party Pieces You Can Wear Again And Again
From seasonal cookies and coffee to holiday movies and even beauty looks, this time of year brings a surplus of just about everything we love. And that includes holiday parties, where the dress code calls for a cheerful blend ofluxe fabrics, sparkles, and standout pieces. The only problem? Many of these items play so well into the festive theme that they don’t have a place in our wardrobes outside of holiday celebrations.
This year, we’re buying less and making more use of the styles in our closet. A great way to start is by being more mindful of our purchases, and skipping items that will only be worn once or twice. Keep reading for a dozen holiday party pieces that you can continue to wear year-round.
JAUS Chloe Tulle Dress Burgundy ($79)
Choose a rich burgundy in a classic silhouette for a subtle nod toward the holiday.
Majorelle Maya Mini Dress ($218)
This Majorelle mini is a sweet twist on the classic LBD.
Lace & Beads Mini Dress ($153)
When leaning into Christmas colors, choose one hue instead of a style that incorporates both red and green. This emerald dress is a festive pick for any night out.
Trina Turk Powerful Top ($198)
For those who prefer separates rather than a dress, choose a statement top and pair it with a simple pair of leather pants.
Lele Sadoughi Cosmos Shooting Star Headband ($195)
Headbands are the perfect way to cap off any party look. Celestial details add a festive element beyond typical bejeweled styles.
Hair Of The Dog Silk Headband in Avocado ($79)
An effortlessly chic way to incorporate a pop of green into any outfit.
Rebecca Minkoff Small Love Crossbody with Square Crystals ($248)
The square studs give this bag an edginess that takes it beyond the holiday season.
Francesca's Ameena Pearl Embellished Top Handle Satchel ($24)
Pearls + structured handbags = a match made in heaven!
Chinese Laundry Yita Dress Sandal ($79)
A strappy sandal that's equally fit for a holiday party as it is for a beach vacation.
Steve Madden Britani Heel ($129)
In this case, all that glitters is most definitely gold. Pair these heels with tights to complete the look and stay warm.
Ettika Pearl Drop Earring ($79)
Pearls and double hoops give these stunning earrings the sparkle they need for any party.
Josie Statement Link Earring ($20)
These oversized earrings are minimalistic enough to be worn on a day-to-day basis.
Mallory is a New York-based marketer and writer focusing on fashion, beauty, and travel. Prior to joining Brit + Co as Head of Social, Mallory led digital strategy for brands like L’Oreal, The Infatuation, and Ralph Lauren. When not scrolling on TikTok, Mallory enjoys binge-watching 90s faves (Buffy and Sabrina forever!), aimlessly walking around the city, and planning her next adventure. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).