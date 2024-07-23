12 Easy Hors d'Oeuvres For Fancier Tiny Bites
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Looking to elevate your appetizer game for your next dinner party? Look no further than these delicious hors d'oeuvres. Each one packs a huge flavor punch inside a tiny bite that your guests will easily devour over and over. Make sure to pour out some wine or prep some festive cocktails and get the party goin' with these 12 fancy bite-sized appetizers.
Brit + Co
Grilled Strawberry Balsamic Chévre Bites
The fact that you have to grill the strawberries for this recipe already makes it feel really fancy. Pair said berries with a smearing of cheese, honey, balsamic, and fresh mint leaves for a super delicious pre-dinner bite. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
Smoked salmon is the perfect hors d'oeuvres ingredient! It's paired with small bits of rice, cucumber, avocado, ginger, and red onion to bring forth the classic flavors you'd get from sushi or a poke bowl. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Burrata Toast with Sautéed Mushrooms
Each bite of this burrata toast is savory, herby, and very umami, thanks to the mushrooms. This recipe is quite simple ingredients-wise, so the fancy flair will come from your presentation. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Vikalinka
Prosciutto Caprese Parcels
Prosciutto makes everything better, including these Italian-inspired hors d'oeuvres. Absolutely zero cooking is required for these tiny, 4-ingredient bites – simply bunch all the components up then blanket them in slices of prosciutto to feed and please your guests. (via Vikalinka)
Averie Cooks
4-Ingredient Cranberry Brie Bites
These bready bites are especially fit for the holiday season. The cranberry-brie-thyme combo is just *chef's kiss.* (via Averie Cooks)
Takes Two Eggs
Crispy Rice Salmon
This hors d'oeuvres recipe is sure to impress by presentation alone. A yummy salmon topping meets a bed of crispy sushi rice, balancing out the textures perfectly. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Completely Delicious
Rosemary Pretzel Bites with Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Who doesn't love a pretzel bite?! These pop-in-your-mouth pretzels are prepped with a creamy mustard sauce that's downright addicting. (via Completely Delicious)
The Original Dish
Rye Salmon Cakes with Yogurt Sauce & Pickled Shallots
You've heard of crab cakes, but those are often expected when it comes to hors d'oeuvres. Try out these salmon cakes to switch up the menu in such a delicious way. (via The Original Dish)
Half Baked Harvest
Prosciutto Wrapped Baked Brie Rolls
These rolls are made unbelievably easy with the help of store-bought puff pastry dough. Fold everything up, bake, and boom. Hors d'oeuvres in an instant! You could even play around with the fillings based on the occasion you're cooking for. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vanilla and Bean
Mushroom Crostini with Whipped Goat Cheese
The creamy whipped goat cheese makes these appetizer bites so dreamy! Mushrooms join in on the mix, adding notes of umami to make 'em so fancy-schmancy. (via Vanilla and Bean)
The Fast Recipe
Spicy Cajun Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are the ultimate hors d'oeuvres. These ones in particular get the spicy treatment from Cajun-inspired seasonings. (via The Fast Recipe)
Rachel Mansfield
Peach Bruschetta with Whipped Ricotta Crostini
These bites have a sweeter effect from the tender peaches and honey. Using thick toasted bread is the way to go, so it can handle all the goodness! (via Rachel Mansfield)
