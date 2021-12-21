Ring In The New Year With These Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
Whether you're staying in or venturing out this NYE, having a festive appetizer will surely elevate the mood as you ring in 2022. We don't know about you, but between New Year's resolutions and the ability to start fresh, we think New Year's is one of the most inspiring holidays of the year. Start your year off right with this smoked salmon recipe! These bites are easy to make, healthy to eat, and fun to serve on your party platter. Cheers to 2022!
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
Ingredients:
- Seasoned rice crackers
- 1 cup cooked sushi or jasmine rice
- Pickled cucumbers (see below)
- 4 ounces smoked salmon, cut into small sizes
- Sliced avocado
- Pickled ginger
- Finely diced red onion
- Sesame oil, for drizzling
- Soy sauce or coconut aminos, for drizzling
Pickled Cucumbers:
- 1 large cucumber
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon sugar
Directions:
- Using a vegetable peeler, thinly peel cucumber into strips, excluding the seed center.
- To pickle the cucumbers, add sliced cucumber into a small bowl along with rice vinegar and sugar, and toss to coat. Let marinate for at least ten minutes.
- To layer the bites, gently add a spoonful of cooked rice to the top of the cracker. Next, add pickled cucumbers folded on top, then a piece of smoked salmon, sliced avocado, and pickled ginger, and top with diced red onion. Continue until all crackers are layered.
- For extra flavor, drizzle a small amount of sesame oil and soy sauce on top of each layered bite.
- Pro tip: Toss any extra ingredients into a bowl to make a poke bowl you can enjoy for lunch!
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
