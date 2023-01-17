Get The Scoop On Rihanna's Limited Edition Ice Cream Flavor — For A Good Cause
Although Rihanna is always making headlines, the singer, entrepreneur, and mother has been top of mind thanks to her highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on February 12, as well as her new Fenty Beauty The Navy Collection and upcoming Savage x Fenty launch. This month, Rihanna is also teaming up with Madison Brown Ice Cream to support a cause that's close to her heart.
Ice cream might not be your go-to treat in the winter considering it's quite literally freezing cold, but with all the delicious flavors and a healthy dose of nostalgia, it always satisfies. Before you grab a carton for yourself, keep reading for the scoop (pun intended)!
More Info About Rihanna's Neapolitan Swirl
Image via Madison Brown Ice Cream
This Neapolitan ice cream features the classic vanilla and strawberry combination, but instead of regular chocolate ice cream, this one features a chocolate crunch ribbon that runs throughout the carton.
While this ice cream made from high-quality ingredients that give it extra creaminess, the best part about the flavor is that Madison Brown Ice Cream has partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation. Rihanna's CLF invests in a variety of Caribbean and American climate justice initiatives, and helps communities prepare for and withstand whatever natural disasters may come. When you purchase Rihanna's Neapolitan Swirl, 100% of the proceeds are donated to the cause!
Feeling creative? Check out our Best Ice Cream Sundae recipes and Wine Ice Cream Recipes to turn Rihanna's ice cream into a whole new treat.
You can grab a carton of Rihanna's Neapolitan Swirl on gopuff.com for $9.
Everything You Need For Rihanna's Ice Cream
Have you tried Rihanna's ice cream flavor? Will you be checking out the new Savage x Fenty collection? Let us know what you think in the comments and check out our Pinterest for more recipes!
Featured image via Madison Brown Ice Cream.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!