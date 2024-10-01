The Worst Movies Of The Year, So Far, According To Viewers
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
While 2024 gave us some incredible movies like Challengers and Dune 2, it also provided some pretty disappointing flicks. Despite the fact my memories surrounding Dakota Johnson's Madame Web were incredibly fun, the movie in and of itself felt like nothing but meme after meme. (I think about "I just wanna go home and watch Idol" all the time). But it's not just the movies' content that's struggling — it's movies in general.
Oppenheimer was one of 2023's biggest titles, and yet it was only in theaters for around 18 weeks, while the $1 billion-earning, "cinema saving" Barbie had a theatrical run and IMAX re-release that culminated in 10 weeks in theaters. Compared to 2012's Avatar, which earned almost $3 billion at the time and ran for 34 weeks, I'm wondering what a "good movie" even means anymore. Is the best movie the one that earns the most money? Is it whichever film has the biggest internet presence? Or is it the one that makes you feel like a better version of yourself when the credits roll? No matter what your definition of a good movie is, an analysis from McLuck shows viewers agree these flicks ain't it.
Borderlands
Lionsgate
This video game adaptation follows treasure hunter Lilith, who returns to her home planet of Pandora. Together with a rag-tag team of misfits, Lilith sets off to find a missing girl who's said to have endless power. Even though this has so many of the tropes movie-goers love — like found family and adventure — it only got a score of 10 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4.3 out of 10 on IMDb.
Madame Web
Sony Pictures Releasing
In this superhero movie, Dakota Johnson stars as the titular clairvoyant, who steps in to protect Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor when she starts seeing the future — and their untimely ends. Despite the insane popularity of the other Spider-Man movies, this one only has an 11 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and 4 on IMDb. However, its 2.3 billion TikTok mentions prove it's got serious cult classic potential.
Lift
Christopher Barr/Netflix
This heist movie revolves around an impossible mission to infiltrate a 777 passenger flight from London to Zurich, and apparently viewers really leaned into the impossibility of it all because its Rotten Tomatoes score is only 20 percent while its IMDb score is 5.5.
Mean Girls
Paramount Pictures
Mean Girls was highly anticipated by theatre kids and Renee Rap fans alike. The movie is a retelling of the Lindsay Lohan classic — Cady moves from homeschooling to public school, and falls in with The Plastics clique. But instead of bringing them down, she becomes the worst Plastic yet. Renee's "It's Not My Fault" might have over 107 million streams on Spotify, but the film only ranks 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.6 on IMDb. We had a blast on the red carpet, though!
Argylle
Universal Pictures
Anyone who loves spy movies, campy rom-coms, and Taylor Swift was incredibly excited for this movie, which follows reclusive writer Elly Conway, who finds herself in the middle of a real-life spy mission when her books catch the attention of some really bad guys. I loved this movie, but considering it got a 33 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and a 5.7 on IMDb, I was one of the only ones.
Garfield
Product G Productions/Sony Pictures
Garfield loves living with Odie and Jon, and all the luxury that comes with it. But when he reunites with his dad, he winds up on the wildest outdoor adventure of his life. This flick is rated a 36 percent out of 100 on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Warner Bros. Pictures
Godzilla and King Kong team up against a new threat in this crazy, mind-bending film. The movie got a 54 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 6.1 IMDb score, and as much as I love this new cast, I will admit I miss seeing Elizabeth Olsen and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
Despicable Me 4
Illumination/Universal Pictures
Gru and his family — Margot, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes, and Gru Jr. — have to go on the run when a brand new villain rises up. Despite the fact everyone loves Gru (and the Minions), Despicable Me 4 was rated 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.2 on IMDb.
What did you think about these movies? Let us know in the comments and check out The Most-Anticipated Fall Movies For 2024.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!