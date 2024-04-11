Why Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Keep Their Relationship So Private
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are heading into the summer with some pretty big titles under their belts (the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale and Dune 2, respectively), but they aren't slowing down anytime soon. It might sound cheesy, but my favorite role from this duo is them as a couple! Before Austin's summer movieThe Bikeriders hits theaters, read up on all the latest news from this "it" couple.
Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline
Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images
December 2021 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Begin "Low-Key Dating"
After his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens ended, Austin Butler was seen heading to a yoga class at the end of 2021 with Kaia Gerber (who'd previously been linked with Pete Davidson and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi). "They are low-key dating. It’s still very new," a source told Us Weekly.
“She seems really happy," says a Peoplesource. "All of her friends think he's really cute.”
January 19, 2022 — Kaia Gerber Talks About Her Personal Life
At the L.A. Art Show Opening Night Gala, Kaia Gerber told People how important it's been for her to explore what she wants her personal life to look like. "It's so important people are realizing how important their happiness is outside of work, when you don't have all these outside resources to gain happiness from, where that internal happiness comes from," she says.
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
March 24, 2022 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Attend Their First Party
After spending Valentine's Daytogether in London (at a cafe in Primrose Hill no less), Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made their first official appearance at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party. The get-together took place at Gigi's Hollywood in LA during Oscars weekend.
April 3, 2022 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Have A Sweet Spring Date
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler had the cutest date at a Malibu farmer's marketto celebrate the beginning of spring. Kaia's minimalist black top and brown trousers is the ultimate farmer's market outfit inspo!
Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
May 3, 2022 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler wow-ed us when they showed up to the 2022 Met Gala. The Gilded Age theme meant that Kaia showed up in a gorgeous, metallic Alexander McQueen dress that felt like a mix between the roaring 20s and the vibey 70s. When GQ asked Austin about his relationship with Kaia later that month, he said “I don't think there's anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space.”
July 28, 2022 — Kaia Gerber Supposedly Joins Austin Butler's Photoshoot
In Austin Butler's VMAN 49's cover shoot, he's photographed with a woman wrapping her arms around his neck. We can see the words "I know" tattooed on the other model's wrist — a tattoo that matches the one on Kaia Gerber has!
Image via Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
January 7, 2023 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Get Cozy During The Golden Globes
The 2023 Golden Globes were a huge night for Elvis, and for Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler! Page Six reported that the couple was “cuddled up in the corner” during the W magazine x Louis Vuitton dinner partyand that they made out backstage after Austin won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture.
March 23, 2023 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Go On Vacation
After an awards season of ups (Austin Butler's Golden Globe) and downs (he lost the Best Actor Oscar to Brendan Fraser), Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler spent some time in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple relaxed with their books, went out for dinner, and shared plenty of PDA.
Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
March 31, 2023 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Visit A Children's Hospital
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler "stopped by the hospital to share some joy with our patients during @makemarchmatter!" the Children's Hospital LA says in an Instagrampost. "We had a full house to play, watercolor, play Jenga, and jam out with Kaia and Austin. Thank you so much!"
April 26, 2023 — Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Attend The TIME100 Gala
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were looking very sophisticated at the 2023 TIME100 Gala. They wore complementary shades of gray and black that stand out perfectly against the red background.
Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
May 25, 2023 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler Double Date With Kaia's Parents
We love a good double date, and apparently so do Kaia and Austin! The couple had dinner at Roberta's in Culver City with Kaia's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.
September 20, 2023 — Kaia Gerber And Austin Butler's Relationship Is "Very Secure"
After a summer of dinners and parties (and probably some dinner parties), Kaia and Austin were excited to tackle the next season of life. “They spend as much time together as they can,” a source tells US Weekly. “Although Austin and Kaia are both in the public eye, they’re really down to earth and have a very secure relationship, so they never let jealousy or anything like that get in the way."
October 1, 2023 — Austin Butler Supports Kaia Gerber's Paris Fashion Week
We loved seeing Kaia Gerber support Austin Butler during Elvis, and during the fall of 2023, Austin watched Kaia walk in the Valentino Womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
Image via Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
February 8, 2024 — Kaia Gerber Is On The Cover Of British Vogue
Kaia Gerber was just one name on the cover of British Vogue's March 2024 issue (which was also Edward Enninful's last issue as Editor-in-Chief). “It was legendary,” Austin told ET Online during the Dune 2 press junket. “It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”
February 13, 2024 — Kaia Gerber Explains Why Her Relationship With Austin Butler Is So Private
It's not a secret that celebrities like to keep as much of their lives as private as possible, and Kaia Gerber shared a little bit of why in an interview with WSJ Magazine. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible," she says.
Lead image viaPresley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
