15+ Labor Day Sales from the Most Beautiful Brands on the Internet
Labor Day is the unofficial last weekend of summer, so what better time than now to revamp your wardrobe, customize your home office, repaint your living space, and up your pajama game? We've got the deets on all the Labor Day sales happening this year, curated for those who love a good aesthetically appealing assortment of goods and products. Here are just a few of our favorite shops and businesses running discounts this weekend—keep checking back throughout the weekend, as we'll update this list as new deals are announced!
BUFFY
Image via Buffy
Everyone's favorite down comforter retailer will be offering $50 off all orders over $300. Just use the code SHORETHING from September 1st through 7th to get the discount.
WEST ELM
Image via West Elm
Revamp your home with a look that's both modern-bohemian AND deeply discounted. For Labor Day 2021, West Elm will be offering up to 30 percent off rugs, 80 percent off select furniture, and 20 percent off select mirrors.
RIFLE PAPER CO.
Image via Rifle Paper Co.
Get yourself (or a friend) some sweet new stationery this Labor Day weekend. From September 1st through 7th, Rifle Paper Co. customers will be giving its shoppers 25 percent off sitewide (excluding wallpaper and swimwear) with the code LABORDAY.
ORDINARY HABIT
Ordinary Habit's artist-designed puzzles put play and beauty front-and-center in equal measure. These gorgeous puzzles make for thoughtful gifts, or can be used to add an aesthetic element to your own playtime. To take advantage of their Labor Day sale, just enter the code COZYSEASON15 at checkout to get 15 percent off all puzzles and games.
EVERLANE
Image via Everlane
Run don't walk to Everlane's website to score up to 50 percent off their sustainably made fashions from September 2nd through 6th. You read that right: FIFTY PERCENT.
RISEWELL
RiseWell is our go-to for beautifully packaged, super-effective toothpaste and oral care products. They'll be offering up to 30 percent off select products from September 1st through 30th.
GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE
Image via Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective, one of our favorite athletic apparel and underwear brands, will be offering up to 30 percent off select items and bundles from September 4th through 7th. Be sure to stock up before they sell out!
YINA
Inspired by Chinese medicine and infused with natural herbal ingredients, YINA is one of the most effective clean beauty brands on our radar. From September 3rd through 6th, you'll receive a free Bio-Cellulose Mask on orders over $125 with code MASKDAY.
LORD JONES
Image via Lord Jones
Take a deep breath and relax before furiously rushing to the Lord Jones website to stock up on luxury CBD-infused skincare products. They'll be featuring 20 percent off select skincare products, bath salts, body lotions, and body oils from September 3rd through 6th with the code LDW20.
PAPIER
Image via Papier
If you're a fan of bullet journaling, this one's for you: From September 3rd through 12th, receive free shipping on orders over $75 from Papier, including their new colorblocked designs.
BURROW
Image via Burrow
In need of a furniture update? You're in luck, because in honor of Labor Day, Burrow will be offering up to $700 off with the code LDW21 from August 28th to September 12th.
J.CREW
Image via J.Crew
Stock up on 2021's best fashion trends by heading to J.Crew's site: You'll be rewarded for your effort with 40 percent off plus up to 60 percent off sale items from September 3rd through 7th.
SAATVA
Image via Saatva
Sleep soundly this fall knowing you've saved $200 off your order over $985 from Saatva, our go-to mattress retailer. Get the deal from August 31st until September 13th.
SAKS FIFTH AVENUE
Image via Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks is a one-stop destination for this season's trends, must-have accessories, home goods, and gifts alike. They'll be offering up to 20 percent off select sale styles with the purchase of 3+ items with code GETMORE from September 4-6.
MAISONETTE
Image via Maisonette
Whether it's you, your kiddos, or your doggos who are in need of some new duds, get it at Maisonette this weekend and enjoy up to 40 percent off plus an extra 10 percent off with the code FUN10.
