8 Exciting Activities To Do In Las Vegas If You Don't Drink
For most people Las Vegas is a one-stop shop for all things drinking and gambling. However, for those who don’t drink, it might seem like there’s not much to do — but that’s actually not the case at all! There are lots of shows, restaurants, and attractions to visit to make the most of your time in the entertainment capital of the world. I’ve gathered a list of what to do in Las Vegas if you don’t drink so you can still join in on the fun whether you’re in town for a bachelorette party, birthday trip, or family reunion.
RuPaul's Drag Race Live/Instagram
Go See RuPaul’s Drag Race Live
Since Las Vegas is known for its entertainment offerings, you’ll want to snag a ticket to RuPaul’s Drag Race Live at The Flamingo. This 90-minute show brings fan-favorite queens from the hit TV show to the big stage to perform and lip-sync in an epic battle for the crown. From death drops to duck walks, you’ll never know what’s next at RPDR Live. Plus, the queens switch roughly every six weeks so the cast is ever changing so you’ll never see the same show twice! After the show, head on over to the gift shop which is themed after the Werk Room where you can purchase t-shirts, magnets, umbrellas, and other souvenirs to remember your time in Sin City.
Ocean Prime
Eat At A Fancy Restaurant
Foodies, listen up! Las Vegas has tons of top-rated restaurants with highly-trained chefs from all over the world. If you’re craving fish or steak, then head on over to Ocean Prime Steakhouse for a delicious meal and top-tier service located next to the Crystal Shops. I tried the Sonoma Goat Cheese Ravioli and French Onion soup, and I’m still thinking about them both a week later. Not only was the food excellent, but our server essentially put on a show for us with his lively personality and in-depth recommendations.
Another great restaurant is Top of the World at The STRAT Hotel which provides 360-degree views of Las Vegas with its rotating dining room located 800 feet in the air. While you dine, you’ll be captivated by the stunning views and even some bungee jumpers coming from two floors above. Be sure to ask your server about the butter cake for dessert because it’s one of the best sweet treats in LV.
Visit The Las Vegas Arts District
After eating at Top of the World, take a walk over to the arts district which is home to the viral $10 tattoo shops, antique stores, and delicious restaurants. Stop by the Antique Alley Mall and browse through 65+ vendors that have vintage clothing, furniture, home decor, and more available for purchase. Disney enthusiasts will find tons of old-school Mickey Mouse plush toys and retro snow globes that’ll bring back some nostalgia too.
Aside from antique pieces, you’ll also find colorful murals on the walls of buildings in the arts district. The popular "Greetings from Las Vegas" mural can be found there alongside other colorful installations that make for the perfect picture spots. Your Insta-feed will thank you, trust me.
Take Photos On The Strip
Not looking to spend a lot? Taking photos on the strip is free, and luckily there are tons of landmarks and statues to pose next to. For example, snap a picture in front of the Bellagio fountains or next to the Statue of Liberty at the New York, New York Hotel. Other popular photo spots include inside The Venetian, at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, and outside the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower Experience. A good idea is to walk the strip and look at each of the hotels because you’ll find installations, murals, and architecture that serve as the perfect backdrop for photos.
The Venetian
Go Resort Hopping
As you take photos along the strip, you’ll need a much needed break from the sun — that’s when you want to go resort hopping. Whether you want to check out the pool at The Vdara Hotel & Spa, the food court at The Aria, or the gondolas at The Venetian, there is something for everyone at the resorts. Keep in mind that the resorts can be crowded as people are not only staying there, but many people also hop around the strip to see what each location has to offer.
Hello Kitty Cafe
Visit The Hello Kitty Cafe
Channel your inner kid at heart by taking a trip to the Hello Kitty Cafe. There’s a more formal location at Fashion Show Las Vegas and a food truck located closer to the heart of the strip at The Park MGM. Regardless of the location you choose, you’ll find a menu filled with sweet treats inspired by Hello Kitty and her friends. Plus, there’s a selection of merchandise available at the cafe to choose from including plush toys, pins, and pillows.
See A Magic Show
Interested in magic? Nathan Burton has the number one afternoon magic show in Las Vegas for people of all ages. Whether you’re a fan of card tricks or illusions, get a ticket for Burton’s magic show which combines everything together in a 90-minute production filled with confetti and showgirls. If you’re close enough to the front, you might even be asked to participate in a trick or two too.
Cirque Du Soleil
Watch a Cirque Du Soleil
Las Vegas is filled with lively nighttime entertainment from concerts to cirque du soleils. End your trip with a bang by snagging a ticket to one of LV’s top-tier cirque performances such as Ka, Mad Apple, or “O”. You’ll be blown away by top tier acrobats, dancers, actors, and stage performers that tell stories in a breathtaking way through movement and action.
Looking for more travel tips? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!
Header image by Greetings Tour
Casey Clark is a freelance writer from NYC who covers food, beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She's been a writer for nearly four years and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, USATODAY, HuffPost, Allure, and more.