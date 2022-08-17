11 Of The Best Lightweight Beers To Bring To Your Next Tailgate
With the back-to-school frenzy and all its school supplies and afternoon snack recipes comes one of the best parts of the fall semester: tailgating. Burgers, cheering on your favorite team, and spending time with friends all make for a memorable afternoon, whether you're looking for a sip that's light and fruity to honor the end of summer or you want to get in the fall spirit with a pumpkin ale, we've got some of the best beers around.
Stiegl Grapefruit Radler ($12 for 4)
This beer drink adds real grapefruit juice into the mix for a natural and tangy flavor you won't be able to get enough of.
Athletic Brewing Company Craft ($30 for 12)
Light flavor and an airy floral spice give this non-alcoholic beer a crisp finish. It'll go great with spicy foods like your go-to taco recipe or braised meat.
Schlafly Pumpkin Ale ($13 for 6)
Not only does this ale have delicious pumpkin flavor, but the cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves will give you that ultimate fall feeling.
Blue Moon Moon Haze IPA ($12 for 6)
This Belgian-style ale is a great addition to all your cookouts and tailgates for the rest of the summer, and it will pair well with all kinds of chicken and veggies.
Angry Orchard Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple ($11 for 6)
Okay, so hard cider isn't exactly beer, but it's too good to not include. If you prefer this kind of drink to beer, try this pick that blends cider apples with dark cherries for a full and rounded flavor.
Odell Sippin' Pretty ($12 for 6)
If the can isn't enough to convince you to take a sip, the refreshing mix of açaí, guava, and elderberry will. The Himalayan pink sea salt adds a nice edge to the flavor, and the fact that the beer is a bright ruby just makes us love it even more.
Fruh Kolsch ($15 for 6)
With a malty aroma and a flavor that balances vanilla with flowery hops, this German pale ale is more than meets the eye.
Miller High Life ($4 for 6)
Affectionately called the "champagne of beer" by the B+C team, try mixing this pick with a little bit of lemonade to create a shandy.
Bud Light Lime Beer ($16 for 12)
Citrus anything automatically makes us think of summer, and this lime beer gets its flavor from real lime peels.
Anderson Valley Blood Orange Gose ($10 for 4)
Brewed with sea salt and coriander, the blood oranges found in this wheat ale make for a complex flavor. Try pairing it with a duck or pork recipe that features sweet components.
East Brother Beer Co. English Strong ($15 for 4)
The rich malt of this beer, which features caramel and dark fruit, comes together for a supremely British flavor.
