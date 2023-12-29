Make Our Bacon Pastry Twists When You're Craving Something Satisfying & Savory
When carbs, cheese, and bacon come together to create an epic game day snack, pure magic happens. In this easy appetizer recipe, bacon is intertwined with strips of puff pasty, baked to perfection, then served with a perfectly melty beer cheese sauce. These bacon pastry twists are just the thing your tailgate spread needs! Each bite delivers the perfect balance of bread-y crunch and meaty chew. The best part? These will only take you about half an hour to execute. You will *not* want to miss out on bacon pastry twists. Here's how to make 'em!
Just look at that texture! When baked, the bacon pastry twists get a nice layer of browning that brings forth some tasty, tasty crunch. In our recipe, they are balanced beautifully against a rich, dippable beer cheese sauce that'll leave everyone coming back for more.
Ingredients For Bacon Pastry Twists
For the twists:
- 2 sheets puff pastry
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 20-22 bacon strips
- 1 egg, lightly whisked
- 2 Tbsp sesame seeds
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup cream cheese
- 1/2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp garlic salt
- 1 cup beer (we used Budweiser)
- 2 Tbsp freshly chopped parsley
- 1/2 tsp dried chili flakes
Directions For Making Bacon Pastry Twists
1. Preheat your oven to 400 F, then line two large baking trays with parchment paper. Unroll the puff pastry sheets with the wide end facing you. Sprinkle on the shredded cheddar cheese. After that, arrange the bacon on top of the cheese. Slice the puff pastry into thin strips, cutting in between each piece of bacon.
2. Twist each of the bacon pastry strips so you get an even twist.
3. Place the bacon pastry twists on your baking trays, making sure to not place them too close to each other, as they will expand in the oven. Brush each pastry with the whisked egg and give the tray a generous sprinkle of sesame seeds.
4. Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until the pastry is golden brown and the bacon is crisp.
Instructions For The Cheese Dip
5. While the pastry twists are cooking, make the beer cheese dip. Place all of the ingredients except the beer, parsley, and chili flakes into a saucepan. Heat everything on medium until melted and thickened. Add in the beer and stir again, then simmer gently for five minutes.
6. Pour the dip into a heat-proof serving dish, then place it under the broiler until the top is slightly charred. Carefully remove from the oven and sprinkle with parsley and chili flakes. Serve the bacon pastry twists and beer cheese dip together. Mmmmm, dippy cheesiness!
