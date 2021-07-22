15 Easy Healthy Lunches To Avoid The Afternoon Crash
Here are 15 easy recipes that go light on the carbs and lean into plant-based proteins, the perfect combo for an energizing vs. energy-draining lunch. Make them at home, on weekends, or if you like, pack them up to eat in office when it's time (we're not ready!). After lunch, take a walk or stretch and choose healthy snacks like nuts, avocado, and hard-boiled eggs. You got this!
Stuffed Avocado
Oh avocados, how we love you. They're healthy, filling and just as versatile as a baked potato without the carb overload. Bonus: they're ready to eat! Stuff them with this shrimp salad recipe or swap for chicken or egg salad anytime.
Sweet Potato Toast With Chickpeas + Avocado Dressing
Sweet potato toast is not only easy to make and really good for you, but totally delicious as well! Have fun with your toppings, which can be sweet or savory. We use spicy chickpeas with a tangy avocado dressing, which pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the potato toast.
Tahini Salmon Salad
Having a healthy meal for lunch is hard when you're busy. Try this quick-and-easy recipe for your post-run lunch or in between Zoom meetings. All you need for this tahini salmon salad is a skillet, a few ingredients, and 20 minutes of your time.
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
These upgraded smoked salmon deviled eggs are a low-carb treat that's perfect for an awesome packed lunch. If you like this recipe — tried our curried pickled eggs too!
Vegetarian Egg Muffins
Of all the egg recipes shared on Pinterest, these mini egg frittatas, developed Just a Taste blogger Kelly Senyei, were the most popular back in the day. We recreated the dish in our own test kitchen and we have to say they're our new favorite go-to healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Watermelon Mozzarella Ceviche
Watermelon is in its prime during the summer months and perfect for cooling down any time of day. We remixed ceviche, used a ton of juicy watermelon, fresh mozzarella and some herbs for this perfect and light summer salad.
Keto-Friendly Steak Tacos
Add your favorite taco fillings inside this crispy, Keto-friendly cheddar cheese shell for a beginner recipe that's easy enough to tackle on a weekday for one person. The recipe may leave you with a little leftover steak… but who's complaining about that? Chop it up and add it to a salad the next day.
Keto Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs
We replaced the traditional breadcrumbs in the meatballs with blanched almond meal and amped up the keto-ness by stuffing the balls with cheese and flavoring with a sugar-free jarred marinara with diced pancetta. Yum! You literally throw everything into the Instant Pot and approximately 15 minutes later, lunch is ready!
Roasted Veggie Quinoa Bowl
These herbed quinoa bowls are super simple to cook, delicious and gluten free -- and when something is that colorful, you know it's good for you.;) Feel free to change up the vegetables depending on what's in season (hello, summer veggie recipes!) or what you have in the fridge, and swap the egg for an alternative protein if you like.
Quinoa Cakes With Ricotta Fig Bruschetta
This deconstructed, reconstructed recipe is gourmet, healthy and hearty. And delicious. Try it for lunch with a side salad or as a late summer party appetizer!
Zoodles With Almond Pesto
Almond Pesto Zoodles (aka zucchini noodles) are low-carb, gluten-free and super easy to make. Plus, we guarantee our homemade almond pesto will be your go-to recipe. Why almonds? For one, they're less caloric than pine nuts (which are traditionally used in pesto). They also tend to be less expensive and add a super nutty flavor to the pesto that we love. Bon appétit!
Zoodle Pad Thai
Here's a carb-free takeout hack that's packed with fresh veggies, herbs and crunchy peanuts! For this Pad Thai (with a twist) recipe, cook up spiralized zucchini instead of rice noodles and load it with wholesome ingredients to keep you full until dinner.
Lemon Chicken Skewers
This Half Baked Harvest recipe is chock-full of Moroccan- and Greek-inspired flavors and truly the most delicious, addicting, creamy feta sauce. It's perfect if you need something quick and easy to cook up for lunch at home.
Brown-Butter Salmon With Tomatoes and Capers
In his new cookbook, Dinner for Everyone, food journalist Mark Bittman gives you three different takes (easy, vegan, and big-batch) on 99 classic dishes from burgers to bouillabaisse. Here's a four-ingredient pan-roasted salmon recipe you'll want to memorize for good.
Keto Cheesy Brussel Sprouts
Remember Brussels sprouts gratin — a bubbly, cheesy baked casserole loaded with a breadcrumb topping? It's not exactly low-carb.To curb our craving, we made the indulgent recipe over and developed this rich and satisfying three-cheese Brussels sprouts dish that's perfect if you're craving comfort food for lunch (but want to avoid the afternoon slump after). It's a one-pot dish too that you can prepare over the stovetop vs. the oven. Win-win during the warmer months!
What are you lunching on these days to stay healthy? Follow us on Pinterest for more recipe ideas!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.