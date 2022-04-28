Everywhere You Need To Change Your Address When Moving
I'm gearing up for a big move this summer, and in addition to finding an apartment, packing up my things, and decorating (my favorite part), there's another important step to add to my moving checklist: updating my address with everyone from my family and friends to magazine subscriptions and my bank.
If you're also preparing for a move, then you'll need to change your address too! Rather than making you scour the internet for ideas (who has time for that when you're moving?), I rounded up 12 of the places you need to change your address so you can focus on packing instead.
Change Your Address At These Places
Work + Money
- Your Job
- Not only will your boss need to know if you're moving (especially if you'll be OOO for a few days), but they'll need to update the records for your paycheck.
- Tax Agencies
- Definitely let the IRS and your accountant (if you have one) know you're moving so they won't be surprised. You can let the IRS know by adding your new address to your tax return, filling out one of their forms, or writing to them.
- Bank + Credit Card Company
- You don't want your card statements going to whoever moves in after you!
- Financial Institutions
- Your insurance providers, credit union, retirement accounts, social security (which you can do on your account), loan issuers, and accounts like PayPal and Venmo all need to know when you change your address.
Life
- Utilities
- This is an important one because if your electricity, water, gas, cell, internet, and cable don't know you've moved, they can't redirect their services to your new place!
- DMV
- Change the address on your driver's license, your vehicle and voter registrations, and your passport to make sure you can travel easily. Just call your DMV (or visit their website) to make sure you have whatever forms and fees your state requires.
- USPS
- Let the post office know you'll be moving and they'll be able to forward any mail that's addressed to your old home. The easiest way to change your address with the USPS is to do it on their site!
Fun
- Subscriptions
- Magazines, subscription boxes, and newsletters are just a few of the subscriptions to change your address with.
- Memberships + Donations
- This includes clubs, charities you work with, and nonprofits you donate to.
- Retail Sites
- There's a good chance that if you love online shopping, you saved your address on all your favorite sites. Make sure you update them to get your packages!
- Streaming Services
- Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, oh my! Make sure they have your new address on file for your billing statements.
- Apps
- Map apps often allow you to save your home address, and while this isn't the most important thing to update, it's still helpful ;).
- The 15-Minute Practice That Could Change Your Eating Habits for ... ›
- How to Address Relationship Weight Gain in an Ultra-Caring Way ... ›
- Rules of the Regram: Instagram Etiquette Behind Reposting - Brit + Co ›
- Bring Your Address Book for Snail Mail Goodness — Hallmark's Got ... ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!