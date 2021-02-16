25 DIYs You Need for Your First Apartment
If you're moving into your first apartment, it can be a bit intimidating. It's time to become an adult. Wait, what?! Dining, activities and exploration look a bit different right now and we're spending more time than ever in our spaces. The best way to get comfortable in a new city is to make your house feel like home. In this apartment 101 guide, we'll walk you through the basic steps to setting up a home of your own. Best part is, all of these DIY projects can be done on the cheap.
A Statement Wall
Spray a hula hoop, cut some ribbon, and print off some of your favorite pics for a cheap but stylish backdrop for your desk. (via Brit + Co)
A Fresh Coat of Paint
This DIY can get pricey since paint and supplies come at a cost. If you want to keep the expenses down, opt to just paint one wall for statement. (via Brit + Co)
Black and White Memories
Listen to this — you can get large black and white prints for super cheap thanks to architects! Embrace the grainy effect by printing your favorite old memories. These large prints will be costly to frame, so we suggest sticking to washi frames. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Washi Tape Your Wall
You can add color instantly to your walls and remove it without your landlord getting mad. Score! Try shapes, patterns, diagonals, the sky's the limit! (via Brit + Co)
Accent Your Furniture
Use your leftover wall washi tape to create colorful accents on your furniture. (via Carnet Deco)
Touch Up an Old Paint Job
Paint can do amazing things to IKEA furniture andcan boost the appeal of something cheap in an instant. (via Erin Spain)
A Chair Makeover
This DIY requires some thrift-store and garage-sale scouring. Once you've found the piece, add some patterns with fabric paint. Think about stripes, polka dots, plaid, floral, the list goes on. (via Sugar & Cloth)
A One-Of-A-Kind Bookcase
Update some crates with spray paint, and drill them together for a DIY bookcase to store all your odds and ends. (via Brit + Co)
A New Bar Cart
This might look intimidating, but it is actually very doable. Transform an old dresser into a beautiful tiered rack to display all of your alcohol and cocktail glasses. (via Brit + Co)
Woven Wool Art
The key to adding instant warmth to your home is texture! Weavings are all the rage and can be made on the cheap. It will take some time but we promise it's worth it. (via Brit + Co)
Macrame Wall Decor
Don't have enough time for a wall weaving? We understand. Try a macrame wall hanging. You can add the same colors and warmth to your room in half the time needed for a weaving. (via Brit + Co)
A Colorful Wine Rack
A home isn't a home without a wine rack. Just kidding! But if you do feel compelled to show off your bottles, create this geometric wood display for your beautiful bottles. (via Brit + Co)
A DIY Quilt
Purchase some colorful, chunky wool yarn and start a quilt from scratch that's woven by your own two hands! (via Brit + Co)
Mermaid Curtains
You don't need a headboard for your bed — make a colorful curtain backdrop instead. (via Brit + Co)
A Painted Headboard
If you do buy a standard headboard but want to personalize it, grab some paint and give it a whole new look! (via Brit + Co)
A Pom Pom Duvet
Add some whimsical poofs to your duvet for an instant update. (via Brit + Co)
Personalized Pillows
Use iron-on transfers to update pillows with your favorite phrase. This DIY, plus many others, can be found in our book Homemakers. (via Brit + Co)
Cactus Pillows
Succulents will always win us over. Create this quirky DIY to add some whimsy to your decor. Don't worry — this DIY comes with a free printable to get the perfect cactus shape. (via Brit + Co)
Sequin Mermaid Pillows
Not a master at sewing? Take our sewing online class, then you'll be equipped to make these trendy pillows. (via Brit + Co)
Stamped Pillows
This is the perfect way to add patterns to your life. You'll never believe how easy it is to create your own stamps! (via Brit + Co)
Geometric Pillows
These pillows are great for couches, and they also double as floor pillows for lounging. Play with shapes, colors, and sizes and create a look that's all your own. (via Brit + Co)
A Leather Pendant Lamp
White leather mixed with a bright colored cord? We're swooning! We couldn't be more excited about this kit and can't wait to add this piece to our own space. (via Brit + Co)
Colorful Origami Lamps
Step up your paper-folding skills with this origami pendant lamp. Pro tip: These lights aren't meant to be used as your main light source. We recommend turning them on for reading or as a mood light. (via Brit + Co)
A Neon Light
Turn light into art with this hack that hits all the right marks. (via Brit + Co)
