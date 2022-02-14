15 TikTok Home DIYs That Are Too Good Not To Try
When you want to update your space on a budget there's one thing to turn to: home DIYs. Not only are they an affordable way to change your living room, bedroom, or closet, but they’re also totally customizable! You can pick the colors, sizes, and shapes to best reflect your style and give your space a look that's literally one-of-a-kind. Keep reading for all the colorful, chic, and cheap inspo you need for your spring refresh.
I'll Save You A Seat
@smashingdiy
Have any old outdoor cushions!? Well don’t get rid of them paint them!!! #diy #repurposedfurniture #diyprojects #beforeandafter
Paint isn't just for walls! Give your outdoor seating a fresh look with a new coat of fabric paint. Go for a neutral like beige or gray, or go crazy with a bright color that will make you look forward to summer.
Coffee, Coffee, Coffee!
@clare_mclaughlin_
Apologies for my raspy voice I am a lil sticky 🤧
Whether you're looking to add a coffee station to your kitchen or you want to focus on all things tea, adding compartments, magnetic containers, hooks, and even new bottles to the area will help you stay organized and look good at the same time.
It's A Wavy World
@itsbridgettebitch
Reply to @unknownart88 I’m obsessed with funky furniture 😩 #furnitureflip #diyfurniture #imcrafty #funkyfurniture #apartmenttherapy #colorfulhome
You can do a lot with a jig saw and a nail gun. Case in point: This retro-inspired table. Just measure, cut out the shape that you want, and attach it to your table. Add a solid finish or go crazy with a fun pattern. Your entryway will have a whole new look!
Colors Of The Rainbow
@thegracemattei
Last one is truly 🤩🤌🏼💓 #colorfulhome #diyhomedecor #maximalism
Never underestimate what a bold color can do for your home. Paint your backsplash, your side tables, and even your old piano. Because color trends are constantly changing, refreshing your paint is an easy way to always make your home look modern.
Like A Rainbow With All Of The Colors
@gorgonglare
little door upgrade with colored transparent window film 💖💙💛 #diy #colorfulhome
If there's one thing that's guaranteed to make any room feel bigger, it's natural light. Turn your room into a kaleidoscope of color with different sheets of window film.
Makeup And Magazines
@louflores_
Easy DiY Home Decor #fyp#diy#dollartree#decor
Coffee table books can get quite pricey, but this DIY can be done with a trip to your local dollar store. Painting the books all the same color will make them less distracting, and you can add your own words depending on your favorite magazines and brands! Fill the vase with flowers or makeup brushes.
Arch It
@blondesigns
Arch wall molding DIY! #tiktokdiy #homedecor #transformation #interiordesign
Foam rolls are the key to getting wall arches without having to worry about millwork and molding. You can color the inside of the arches, paint a frame around them with your favorite color, or cover the entire bottom half of your wall.
Through The Looking Glass
@bensondwelling
Who wants to see me do this with no power tools version? #diymirror #mirror #homedecor #diyhome #diyhomedecor
Put together some wood, dowels, and foam to get a one-of-a-kind mirror. You can change up the shapes and materials depending on what works best for you, but whatever you end up with, it's sure to add personality to your space!
Coffee Table 2.0
@thesorrygirls
trust 👏🏻 the 👏🏻 process 👏🏻 #okayilikeitpicasso #picasso #booktable #booktok
When you break down this coffee table idea from The Sorry Girls, it's actually a very simple thing to do. Just grab plywood and your favorite coffee table books. Measure and cut the wood according to the size of the books. Then Becky and Kelsey attached the wood pieces with a removable rod (meaning you can change out the wood to add more books!) You can change the books depending on the season or your mood and get a different look every time.
9 Ball
@perkinsonparkway
Did you guess what it was before the end? #homedecordiy #homedecorideas #diyprojectsideas #diycraftslife #craftingtutorials
If you're looking for a smaller DIY that doesn't require heavy machinery, look no further. Use a glue gun to attach wooden balls together (you can use books or wood blocks to make sure they line up evenly) and you'll have some midcentury decor with next to no effort. Leave it natural or add a coat of paint.
Steamed Up
@clare_mclaughlin_
I’m sure you have seen this done before- this is your sign to TRY IT! #budgetluxurywithclare
Adding nice smelling plants to your shower is a great way to elevate your bathroom and put you even more at ease. Pick up a bundle of eucalyptus leaves from the store and run them over with a rolling pin before hanging them on your shower head. The oils in the plant will help you relax and can even relieve some cold symptoms!
Open The Door
@valeriajacobs
Less than $30 worth in molding per door 👌🏻 The easiest project that made the biggest transformation. #homerenovation #houseglowup #glowup #easydiy
With some molding, some elbow grease, and a few bucks, you can do a lot to improve the look of your doors. Tape the molding up, checking with a level that all of the pieces are straight, before using a drill to attach them.
Peel, Stick, Repeat
@lizlovery
Easy & affordable DIYs to elevate your rental 🤩 #homedecor #decorating #interiordesign #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #diy #diyproject #homediy
Renting your home can often leave you feeling like your decorating choices are limited, when in reality there are so many decor options that you can remove when your lease ends! Turn your windows into modern window panes with electrical tape or try a peel and stick backsplash to breathe new life into your kitchen.
A New Kind Of Artwork
@jonathanandjenna
Instead of spending $1800 on the Samsung frame TV we made one ourselves #frametv #diyprojects
Samsung's new frame TV is a gorgeous addition to your living room but it also costs a pretty penny. Good thing there's a DIY for that! Make a custom frame to slide onto the TV you already own (or attach it with Command strips) and use YouTube to display artwork.
@lonefoxhome
3 genius home hacks to make life easier (and prettier!) Would you try these out? #homehacks #diyhacks #diy #diyproject #homedecor #lonefox
Something that will instantly elevate your space is making sure that the small details look intentional and even. To get this look with your curtains, use a bunch of old toilet paper rolls to balance out the space in between the rings. Voila!
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more home DIY ideas!
- How to Plan A Romantic Valentine's Dinner Date at Home - Brit + Co ›
- 10 DIY Hair Moisturizers For Winter - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 10 YouTube Channels to Give You Crazy Home Decor Inspiration ... ›
- 18 DIYS to Make Your House Smell Amazing - Brit + Co ›
- Home DIY - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!