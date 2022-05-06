17 Home DIYs Under $25 That Will Set Your Space Apart
Affordable home DIYs are some of the easiest ways to give your space a new look without dropping a ton of cash on an all-out renovation. And it's even better than a regular upgrades because you get to have some extra fun! These DIYs are both quick and easy, and will provide your home with a boost of color (especially if you pick one of the colors of the year for 2022), just in time for summer.
DIY Rainbow Bar Cart
Every cocktail lover needs her own bar cart, and instead of settling for a generic one, let your creativity go wild by turning it into a rainbow one! (via Brit + Co)
DIY Neon Sign
Add some extra glow to your space with this totally-customizable light. Pick your favorite design, shape, or initial to make it extra personal. (via Brit + Co)
Colorful Rattan Chair
If you're over your simple brown chair, give it an upgrade with some yarn and strips of jersey. It'll become the new focal point of wherever you decide to put it! (via Brit + Co)
Pineapple Laundry Basket
Who said laundry can't be fun? Add some personality to your laundry basket by adding a fresh coat of paint and some green craft foam. (via Brit + Co)
Terrazzo Side Table
Spray paint is an easy way to update just about anything in your house. Stencil vinyl and a printable pattern make it easy (and a lot less messy) to give an old table a fresh look. (via Brit + Co)
Pom-Pom Tassel Wall Hanging
Wall art can be ridiculously expensive... which is why we love this inexpensive option. Not only is it an affordable way to dress up a plain wall, but it combines some of our favorite things: color, hanging art, and pom poms. Bonus points if you pair it with other pom pom decor! (via Brit + Co)
Copper Pipe Wardrobe
Bring your favorite 'fits out of your closet with a DIY clothing rack. Not only will your fashion sense be on display, but the copper pipes are super chic. (via Brit + Co)
Clay Ice Cream Cone Planters
If you're looking for a small DIY project, these planters are an easy and incredibly cute detail to add to any room. Plus you'll never have to worry about melted ice cream! (via Brit + Co)
Mermaid-Inspired Side Table
A little bit of vinyl goes a long way in giving any glass table or tray an iridescent finish. Not only does it look amazing but it's super easy — our favorite kind of DIY. (via Brit + Co)
Storage Ottoman
If your old ottoman or footstool is looking particularly out-of-date, give it a trendy upgrade with some upholstery fabric. No staple gun? Try nails or gorilla glue instead. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Letter Board
The great thing about making a DIY letter board is you can pick colors, materials, and details that best match your space. That means the felt and the frame choice are totally up to you! (via Brit + Co)
Embroidered Pillow
Most embroidery is simple once you get the hang of it *and* you can do it while you watch your favorite Netflix show. Sounds like a win-win to us. Pick your favorite movie line (like this one from Mean Girls) or a quote that inspires you. Check out our online embroidery class for extra help! (via Brit + Co)
Reupholstered Dining Room Chairs
A fresh coat of paint and some complementary fabric are all you need for a new set of dining room chairs. Be prepared to hear "Where did you get those?!" from here on out. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Fabric Wallpaper
Liquid starch is the secret to getting this fabric wallpaper to adhere (and remove) without an issue. It's great for renters or anyone who just wants a seasonal wall update. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Small-Space Foyer
A bright stool and a painted shelf + wall space combo work together to give your apartment an entryway, no matter how small your space is! (via Brit + Co)
Marble and Copper Table Hack
Speaking of small spaces — if you have a couple of smaller tables instead of a full coffee table this DIY is for you. Marble contact paper and copper spray paint look so chic that no one will ever guess this is a DIY! (via Brit + Co)
Watercolor Linens
Who says art has to be on the walls? Fabric paint and water (plus some cardboard to protect your work area) are all you need to turn plain white napkins into something unforgettable. (via Brit + Co)
