How to Create a Dedicated Work Space in Your Home
A year into WFH, and we know better than ever that taking our workload from the couch, kitchen table, or even our bed makes the motivation to get things done go out the window. So we're here to help with this Design Dilemma, in which we're providing three different home office layouts.
Thanks to the expertise of Seattle-based Interior Designer Brianne MacLean of Hoedemaker Pfeiffer, you'll get all the ideas you need to make an effective remote workspace in your living room, bedroom, and dining room so you can stay on top of your office A-game. Scroll down to see the full plans.
DESIGN 1: living room
This floor plan is ideal in areas where space is tight or unconventional furnishings are used. To execute, MacLean turns to a secretary desk to get the job done (literally). “A secretary or a roll-top desk are good options because they are typically decorative and also can tuck the mess away quickly," she says.
Of course, it's not always easy to score one of these compact pieces that's both functional and stylish. So, the designer says a traditional desk — combined with some coodinating elements — works too. “If you have a standard desk, then using cohesive binders, boxes, and magazine files will corral everything and still look tidy," Maclean said. She recommends Target's Magnolia Home line for accessories, and Chairish for a unique desk. Added bonus, the desk chair can be “used for overflow seating in the room," MacLean says.
DESIGN 2: bedroom
For those days when getting out of bed just doesn't seem like an option, this solution is the next best thing. And luckily your existing vanity, coupled with some natural light or shelving, makes for a quick fix. “If placed on a wall with no window, then open shelves above could have pretty boxes to contain everything. If you are able to put your double-duty desk or vanity in front of a window to benefit from the natural light, then making sure the storage needs are met is critical," she says.
Then, when it comes to storage for all your papers, invoices, etc, she offers up a few tips. “A deep drawer on one side could be retrofitted to hold hanging files while the other holds your hair dryer and flat iron. The top drawer on one side could hold pens and small items while the other holds nail polish. Splitting the usage down the middle would be really effective," she adds.
DESIGN 3: dining room
You might already be doing this one, but your dining room is a great place to stretch out and spend a few hours paying bills or writing memos. But in order to make it a truly effective area, the interior designer provides a few suggestions. “It is always beneficial to have a buffet in your dining area, so allotting some of the closed storage for office needs and leaving the rest for tableware and linens makes perfect sense to keep everything handy. " Her recommendations on where to invest in one? “I would try Chairish for a statement piece, but if you prefer new, then head to West Elm or CB2," she says.
If you have a design dilemma you want solved, tweet us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
(Illustrations via Torii Burnett / Brit + Co)
This post has been updated.
