How to WFH Without Losing Your Motivation (and Mind!)
Most of us are on WFH duty for the foreseeable future and for some that's a welcome change from office life. For others, it poses some challenges — like having a super tiny living space or not being able to pop by your work wife's desk for/with the latest office gossip.
We have a few tips for making your upcoming work days a little more productive. We chatted with 73YO Angela Laws, the self-proclaimed world's oldest social media + community manager and house/pet sitter who travels the world working remotely — rent-free (!!!) through TrustedHousesitters. Here's how she makes it work.
1. Stick to a pre-work routine. Even if you have nowhere to go, act like you do. Actually workout, shower, get dressed, and eat breakfast before you start your work day. Setting up some kind of routine will help you separate work from home time and can boost your mood. "Discipline yourself into having a defined start, break and end time — especially if you tend to be a workaholic," says Laws. Take breaks, stretch, walk outside, and "give yourself time to relax well before your bedtime so you can sleep more soundly," she adds.
2. Create a To Do list. Keep up with your productive office habits at home by writing to do lists at the end of your day so you can rock the next one. Here's our roundup of free downloadable lists to make them even more organized and inspiring!
3. Set up your digs for WFH. It's easy to crash in bed or on the couch with your laptop but try to create a space that feels more like an office so you focus on your work when you're working. Whether you have the square footage of blogger Oh Joy! or actress Tiffani Thiessen (major inspo!) or even if it's super tiny, get organized with containers, plants, a space-saving desk perhaps, whatever will make you focused on work and less on the comforts of home (looking at you, fridge!).4. Communication is key. Without face to face time, regular contact with colleagues and your online community becomes that much more critical. "It's important not to isolate yourself and staying in the loop is as much your responsibility as it is others'," says Laws. Rock some video calls to see familiar/favorite faces and pick up the phone rather than use email. "[They] can make all the difference to your day," she says.
5. Foster or adopt a pet. The NY Times reported that more people were signing up to foster pets to get through the coronavirus crisis. "I discovered long ago that working remotely with pets as company is good for the mind, body and soul," says Laws (pictured above). Check your local shelter and the Humane Society of the U.S. FAQs about fostering during COVID-19 (and also how to support shelters with supply donations). "Pets will want to go on walks, play outdoors and simply hang out with you throughout the day, which will give you a break from your devices," says Laws. You may even find a furry coworker for life.;)How are you staying productive while WFH? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.