The 10 Best Nice Hotels Around The World, According To A Frequent Flyer
I truly believe that there are two types of people in this world: ones who like nice flights, and ones who like nice hotels. I, for one, am the latter of the two. I will fly the absolutely cheapest, tiniest airline you could possibly imagine....but I love a good hotel. And honestly, it works out because I ultimately save money on the flight and put it towards my lodging. In doing this, I've stayed at quite a few fun hotels over the years, from international destinations to right in my hometown of LA. These are worldwide, some of the best hotels out there that you should definitely add to your travel wishlist too. These 10 nice hotels will make you feel like you're living in a movie, so keep reading to see all the places that will make you wanna book a flightASAP!
Chateau de la Chèvre d'Or
Chateau de la Chèvre d'Or in Eze, France
Tucked away in a small medieval town in the South of France called Eze is the dreamy 5-star hotel, Chateau de la Chèvre d'Or. This hotel truly makes you feel like you're living in the movie The Bucket List — maybe because it was also featured in the film, but still. The picturesque views of the ocean, stunning amenities like the three cliffside pools, and the sprawling gardens all make for the perfect hotel and the reason why it's my number one nice hotel I've ever stayed in.
Chateau de la Chèvre d'Or is also one of the cheaper 5-star hotels I've stayed in, with rooms sometimes costing as low as $450 a night in the off-season. While this is still expensive, it's surprising when you see all that the property has to offer alongside the spectacular views and prime location.
Villa d'Este
Villa d'Este in Lake Como, Italy
Lake Como was another favorite destination of mine, and while you can't go wrong with any of the hotels on the lake, Villa d'Este was an favorite of mine. The service is simply unmatched, along with the to-die-for views of the water. Every day, breakfast is served right out on the patio with this stunning, serene view. The grounds are hundreds of years old, with acres of gardens across the property, so you truly can never be bored. The whole hotel just exudes old fashioned luxury, and it almost makes you feel like you have been transported to another time.
While Chateau de la Chèvre d'Or is my top choice, I have to say that Villa d'Este has the best service out of all the hotels I've stayed at — they truly treat you like royalty! Plus, there's a floating pool on the lake...so you really can't say no to that, right?!
Rosewood Miramar
Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, CA
You will NOT want to miss out on staying here! The Rosewood Miramar is like stepping straight into a Nancy Meyers movie. It's a beautiful hotel right on the beach with some of the prettiest decor and interiors that you'll want to replicate in your own home (trust me, I've tried). The amenities include a pool right by the beach, plus top-notch service — a must for a nice hotel! I love this ocean-side stay for a relaxing, coastal vacay!
The Savoy
The Savoy in London, England
I particularly love The Savoy in London for their incredible spa. They offer a lot of fantastic deals where you can get a room, breakfast, and two spa treatments with your booking! I'd highly recommend this hotel for their stunning decor and luxury spa! I'm sure it will be a much-needed break for some solid R&R to enjoy while vacationing to London.
Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace
Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace in Versailles, France
Walking through the gates of Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palacewas like walking through Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. They have acres of gardens covered in flowers with the background being their massive chateau-style hotel. It was truly a remarkable stay! I adored eating breakfast in the garden room, and walking out to explore the grounds every morning. Plus, if you walk right out of the hotel gate, you'll waltz straight into the Palace of Versailles itself. So, it's proximity to all the tourist attractions nearby are super ideal! I loved the spa and amenities here, as well as looking out the large windows of our hotel room to see people riding horses right outside! This is a stunning stay that makes you feel like you're royalty in the countryside of your centuries-old chateau.
Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc
Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc in Antibes, France
Do you remember when Sofia Richie-Grainge broke the internet with her incredibly luxe wedding? Well, this was exactly where it all went down — the Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc!I adore this hotel for so many reasons: the service is amazing, the rooms are to die for, the pool is iconic, and the location is prime! It's located in the adorable town of Antibes, France where there's a cute village filled with restaurants, shopping, and lots of action! There is no shortage of things to do when you're at this hotel. An added bonus is that they have the Dior spa located at the hotel, so make sure to stop in for a Dior facial! ;)
Passalacqua
Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy
This is another Lake Como hotel, but I had to add Passalacqua because it was recently named the #1 Hotel of the Year by The World's 50 Best! What I love about this hotel is the massive array of experiences they offer! To name a short few: private cinema screenings under the stars with canopy chairs, exquisite, Michelin-level fine dining, cooking classes, tennis lessons, and so many more! That's not even scratching the surface of this hotel. It's truly a remarkable place and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so if you get the chance to stay here, definitely do it!
Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri
Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri in Rome, Italy
Perched right on the hill in Rome is this massive — and incredibly beautiful — 5-star hotel, Rome Cavalieri. The property truly speaks to the beauty of Italian architecture, design, and art. I mean, the art and decor adorning the walls is centuries old, and it seems like you're sitting right in the middle of a museum. The rooms have a gorgeous balcony that look out over the whole city of Rome, as well as the hotel's sprawling green garden. I stayed here a couple of years ago, and I still dream of their free massive buffet breakfast filled with the most divine pastries, meats, and cheeses. I love this hotel!
The Ritz Paris
The Ritz Paris in Paris, France
If you're like me, you've dreamed of staying at The Ritz Paris at least once in your life. It's a legendary, iconic hotel, with the famous Bar Hemingway located inside. Words can't describe how beautiful this hotel is as soon as you step through the doors. Everything from the rooms, to the location, down to the stunning (and large) lobby is everything you'd expect from The Ritz. It's another one of those once-in-a-lifetime stays that you definitely should try and go to! As Hemingway once said, "When I dream of afterlife in heaven, the action always takes place in the Paris Ritz."Couldn't have put it better myself, Ernest!
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California
I've stayed at the Waldorf Beverly Hills many times (I'm a Hilton member so I often get to stay for free — thank you points!), and I will never get tired of it. The staff are some of the nicest people and truly go out of their way to help you with anything you need. This hotel also has one of my favorite amenities: the house car. At this hotel, they have a house car that will, for free, drop you anywhere within 10 minutes that you need to be. For example, one day I wanted to get bagel on Rodeo, so I thought I'd take the house car not knowing what kind it was...up pulled a blue phantom Rolls Royce with constellation ceilings and plush carpet. Everyone thought I was famous because who gets dropped off at a bagel shop in a Rolls Royce?! Well, I did — but only because it was free! So if that doesn't convince you to stay here then I don't know what will!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved fashion picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.