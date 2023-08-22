Olivia Holt And Kiernan Shipka's "Totally Killer" Is "Halloween" Meets "Freaky Friday"
Thanks to Stranger Things and John Hughes movies like Pretty in Pink andThe Breakfast Club, the 80s have a special place in our hearts. There's something very familiar about the decade, which makes it the perfect setting for any supernatural story (see the aforementioned Stranger Things). Enter: Olivia Holt and Kiernan Shipka's new movie Totally Killer. Grab your favorite candy and read up on everything you need to know about the flick, which is coming right in time for Halloween.
What is Totally Killer about?
Anna Diaz as Heather Hernandez, Olivia Holt as Teen Pam, Liana Liberato as Tiffany Clark, Stephi Chin-Salvo as Marisa Song, Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes in Totally Killer.
Image via James Dittiger/Prime Video
It's been 35 years since the “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ murdered three teens. After ignoring her mom's warning, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) finds herself in a face off against the killer...before she accidentally time travels back to 1987. Now stuck with the teenage version of her mom (played by Olivia Holt), Jamie has to figure out how to take down the killer before she's permanently stuck in the past.
If you love the crazy way movies like Freaky Friday and Back to the Future shake up parent-child relationships, then you'll definitely have to add Totally Killer to your watchlist.
Who's in the Totally Killer cast?
Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, Olivia Holt as Teen Pam in Totally Killer.
Image via Prime
In addition to Kiernan Shipka and Olivia Holt, we'll see Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Liana Liberato, Troy L. Johnson, Kelcey Mawema, Randall Park, and Julie Bowen.
Where can I watch Totally Killer?
Julie Bowen as Pam Hughes in Totally Killer.
Image via Prime
Totally Killer will be available to stream on Prime Video starting October 6. Better start planning your watch party now ;).
