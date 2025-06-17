Everything We Know About Those 'Mamma Mia 3' Cast Rumors

When I saw Mamma Mia 2 in 2018, my life was changed. I didn't grow up on the original jukebox musical, but watching Lily James and Amanda Seyfried dance around Greece was exactly the kind of escapism I needed at 19 years old. I've been waiting for Mamma Mia 3 ever since (haven't we all?!), and while we've gotten a few updates here and there (creator and producer Judy Craymer told Deadline a third movie is in "earliest stages" in May of 2023), Amanda Seyfried just answered a major question fans have: why is the threequel taking so long?

Here's everything we know about Mamma Mia 3.

Is Sabrina Carpenter going to be in Mamma Mia 3? We'd love to see Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep return for Mamma Mia 3, but it looks like we could also see pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter as another generation. "She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep," Judy Craymer teases to Deadline. Here's the original Mamma Mia cast: Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan: Sophie's mom.

as Donna Sheridan: Sophie's mom. Amanda Seyfried as Sophie Sheridan: Donna's daughter.

as Sophie Sheridan: Donna's daughter. Pierce Brosnan as Sam Carmichael: one of Sophie's potential fathers.

as Sam Carmichael: one of Sophie's potential fathers. Colin Firth as Harry Bright: one of Sophie's potential fathers.

as Harry Bright: one of Sophie's potential fathers. Stellan Skarsgård as Bill Anderson: one of Sophie's potential fathers.

as Bill Anderson: one of Sophie's potential fathers. Julie Walters as Rosie Mulligan: Donna's best friend.

as Rosie Mulligan: Donna's best friend. Christine Baranski as Tanya Chesham-Leigh: Donna's best friend.

as Tanya Chesham-Leigh: Donna's best friend. Dominic Cooper as Sky Rymand: Sophie's husband.

Is Mamma Mia 3 coming out? Amanda Seyfried was asked about a Mamma Mia 3 ahead of the premiere for Long Bright River, which she stars in and executive produces. "Show me the money!" she jokingly tells The Hollywood Reporter, before adding, "Producer Judy Craymer is always working on it, but Universal still has to release Wicked 2. The first Wicked had to stall when Mamma Mia! 2 was getting made." "It’s an either/or situation with musicals. And I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush," she continues. "And it’s just going to cost double." Hearing Amanda Seyfried say they're definitely making the movie is exactly what I needed to hear this week!

What happened to Donna in Mamma Mia 3? Since Wicked: For Good is coming out later this year (and Universal has no other musicals in the pipeline) that means Mamma Mia 3 could finally be on its way! If they filmed over the summer of 2026 and completed post-production in the winter, we could see the third movie as early as the spring of 2027. Amanda Seyfried told ET that “it’s happening" and jokes that “it’s going to happen in Greece, hopefully before 2038." "Ideally [filming] would be in summer 2026," she continues. "That’s just my schedule. Everybody has to put their lives on hold.” And see, that's exactly what I said. "I don't want to over-egg it," Judy Craymer told Deadline, "but I know there's a trilogy there…and I do think Meryl should come back, and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna." And what does Meryl Streep think of the possible return to Donna Sheridan? "Of course I want to do it," she said. Let's get the band back together for Mamma Mia 3!

Where is Mamma Mia filmed? Mamma Mia filmed a lot of its outdoor scenes on the Greek islands. They're so beautiful because it's all IRL! Some of the indoor or village scenes were filmed at Pinewood Studios in England.

This post has been updated.