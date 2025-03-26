2017's The Beguiled gave us one of the best groups of people of all time: Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Sofia Coppola, and Kirsten Dunst just to name a few. And we're finally getting an Elle and Nicole reunion thanks to Apple TV+! "THRILLED to bring @rufithorpe genius hysterical heart-wrenching heartwarming book to your TV screens alongside a dream group of people!" Elle says on Instagram. Rather than having to test the success of its pilot, the series was ordered before the book was even out.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles, starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning.

Who's in the Margo's Got Money Troubles cast? Amy Sussman/Mike Coppola/Getty Images The Margo's Got Money Troubles cast is truly incredible. We couldn't contain our excitement when we learned Margo's Got Money Troubles will star Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, but knowing Michelle Pfeiffer is also joining the cast is too much to bear! This is the first time the actress will collaborate with her husband, TV creator David E. Kelley, so we can't wait to see the magic they'll create (via Deadline). Here's the full lineup! Elle Fanning as Margo Millet: a young woman who finds success on OnlyFans after a surprise pregnancy.

as Margo Millet: a young woman who finds success on OnlyFans after a surprise pregnancy. Michelle Pfeiffe r as Shyanne: Margo's mom and a former waitress at Hooters.

as Shyanne: Margo's mom and a former waitress at Hooters. Nick Offerman as Jinx: Margo's ex-pro wrestler dad.

as Jinx: Margo's ex-pro wrestler dad. Nicole Kidman : Margo and her professor's mediator.

: Margo and her professor's mediator. Michael Angarano as Mark: Margo's professor.

as Mark: Margo's professor. Thaddea Graham as Susie: Margo's roommate.

as Susie: Margo's roommate. Greg Kinnear as Kenny: Shyanne’s religious boyfriend.

When is Margo's Got Money Troubles coming out? Ron Lach/Pexels We don't have a Margo's Got Money Troubles release date yet, but stay tuned for the latest news!

Where is Margo's Got Money Troubles filming? Paul Deetman/Pexels Margo's Got Money Troubles is reportedly filming in Los Angeles right now! Production began in February and is expected to wrap in May.

What is Margo's Got Money Troubles about? Amazon Margo's Got Money Troubles Plot Margo Millet is the daughter of a Hooter's waitress named Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and an ex-wrestler. She's always had to make it on her own, even though she's not sure how. When she enrolls in her local junior college, she's totally unprepared to get swept up into a torrid love affair with her English professor — or to get pregnant. Now at 20 years old, Margo needs an income and fast. She decides to experiment with OnlyFans and ends up taking some of her estranged father's advice from the world of wrestling to create a character users will fall in love with. You can order the book now! A24 is backing the series, as well as Elle and Dakota Fanning’s production company Lewellen Pictures and Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films, to name a few.

What else has Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman starred in? Focus Features Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman starred in 2017's The Beguiled. The movie follows John McBurney, an injured Union soldier, who winds up at a female Southern boarding school after deserting the Civil War. But soon, as the women help him, tensions turn to rivalries and friends turn to enemies. I can't wait to see them onscreen together again!

Are you excited for Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman's TV reunion? Let us know what other New TV Shows you're watching before Margo's Got Money Troubles hits Apple TV.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.