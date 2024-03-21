Margot Robbie Is Set To Produce The Sims Movie
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
There are some things that awaken my inner golden retriever personality, and one of them is learning that Margot Robbie is producing a movie adaptation of The Sims! Just reading about it feels like one way I’ve been able to romanticize my life today.For what it’s worth, I think Margot Robbie has a keen understanding of what millennial women want to see. She and the cast of Barbie helped Greta Gerwig solidify a childhood toy’s legacy — while also starting a whole new conversation around feminism and womanhood — so I’m positive she’s going to do the same with The Sims movie. It's time to dust off your The Sims games! Here's everything you need to know about the film.
What is The Sims?
Image via The Sims 4/Electronic Arts
The Sims franchise is all about simulation gameplay that allows players to create characters in virtual worlds. Created over 20 years ago by game designer Will Wright, it actually started off in a completed different direction: as a city-building game. Gamespot notes that he teamed up with Jeff Braun to create Maxis, and it was under this company they were able to create SimCity, which evolved to become The Sims.
Is there going to be a Sims movie?
Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Lyft
Now comes the really fun part! The Hollywood Reporterannounced that LuckyChap — Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr's production company — will be co-producing The Sims movie. LuckyChap has worked on films like Barbie, I, Tonya, Saltburn, and Promising Young Woman. Additionally, Vertigo Entertainment — spearheaded by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon — will help bring it to the big screen.
When is The Sims movie release date?
Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
We don't have a release date quite yet (if they're just now announcing the crew, that means we're in the early stages of pre-production!). It's safe to assume we could see Margot Robbie's The Sims movie by summer of 2026.
How popular is The Sims?
Gameplay from The Sims 4 "Perfect Patio"
Image via Perfect Patio/Electronic Arts
Electronic Artshappily shared that The Sims is well-loved by players around the world, and that in 2023, The Sims 4 alone had 70 million people playing it. At the time, Executive Producer Philip Ring expressed his amazement about the game's growth. He said, "It’s incredible to see how much our community has grown over the past eight years, and our players continue to inspire us with the countless ways they explore life in The Sims 4."
Game Rant shared a few reasons why people feel drawn to the game, with "online community" at the top of the list. As technology continues to evolve, we continue to see how people love finding virtual communities and the gaming world is no different.
Who's directing and writing The Sims movie?
Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Kate Herron will be pivoting from Loki to direct The Sims movie, via The Hollywood Reporter, and will be co-writing the script alongside Briony Redman. I'm bursting with exciting because there's so many directions this script can go. Barbie was all about this well-known toy discovering her true identity, and I can only imagine The Sims movie could be about a Sim waking up and realizing they don't want to be controlled by an outside player anymore. Imagine it!!
Will Electronic Arts be involved in The Sims movie?
Gameplay from "Get To Work"
Image via The Sims 4/Electronic Arts
I'm giggling while typing this, but The Hollywood Reporter also shared that Electronic Arts will have a hand in the "creative and producing" areas of The Sims movie! I'm pretty biased, but it makes me feel so much better that EA is going to a creative collaborator. It just seems like it's only right given that the game is a part of their platform.
Stay tuned for more updates!
Header image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
