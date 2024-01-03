8 Years After Her Last Drop, Britney Spears Is Working On A New Album
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
This is the greatest news we’ve received this year. Britney Spears is reportedly working on a new album – her first in 8 years! The US Sun first broke the news with anonymous input from a “music insider” source who hopes the new project will “bring Britney back with a bang” in 2024.
The excitement is already ramping up because it was revealed that Britney and her team tapped Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to bring their top-tier songwriting skills to the new album.
Though we’re pumped, Britney Spears’ new album is in its very early stages, according to the inside source.
“The Britney album is being kept top secret,” they told The US Sun. “She is known as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, so there is pressure for the music to be great.”
Britney took a hiatus from making original music around 2019 amidst personal struggles dealing with the 13-year-long conservatorship held by her father, Jamie Spears. The legal arrangement was dissolved in 2021. She’s since had features on Elton John’s “Hold Me Closer” and Will.i.am’s “Mind Your Business.”
Rumors of Britney Spears’ new album began circulating in August 2023 when the pop star was settling a divorce from her now ex-husband, Sam Asghari. At the time, a source had told Page Sixthat the singer was to host a writers camp with “big artists,” even though Asghari had filed for divorce the previous day.
Now, following the 2023 release of her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Spears is reportedly set to work with fellow bop-makers, Charli XCX and Julia Michaels for her 10th studio album.
Photo by Amy Sussman / Getty Images
“Charli has a great track record when it comes to writing clever pop songs,” a source told The US Sun.
Charli XCX has written songs for and with huge names like Gwen Stefani, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Diplo, Iggy Azalea, Will.i.am, Twice, and more.
Charli also wrote a few tracks for Spears’ 2013 album, “Britney Jean,” but none of them made the final cut.
“It just couldn’t work out with the timings and everything,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last year.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Julia Michaels has already written songs for and with Britney, most notably four different tracks for Spears’ 2016 album, “Glory.” Michaels has also written for and with Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, P!nk, Justin Bieber, John Legend Selena Gomez, Ross Lynch, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and more.
Lead photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images.
