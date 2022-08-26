7 Genius Money Saving Tips To Try This Weekend
While many of us hoped to spend this summer ticking off our travel bucket lists and catching up on vacation reads on a beach somewhere, the US economy had other plans. A recent scroll through our newsfeed has left us cross-eyed from headlines about record-high inflation, widespread rent increases, lack-luster student loan debt relief,and plenty of other financial obstacles that impact our bottom line.
So what does this mean for your wallet and savings? Only that it's time to get a little creative with your spending habits and lean into smart money saving tips that won't cost you your late-summer fun.
We spoke to the director of America Saves, Kia McCallister-Young, to glean her expert guidance on how to save money no matter what your priorities are right now. Read on for unique ways to save on everything from weekend hangouts with your crew to grocery shopping for a full house, and more.
How To Save Money On The Weekends When You Want To Go Out And Be Social
1. Recreate what you love about going out at home.
"A 'Girls Day In' is always a great option when you’re looking for ways to save money but still be social," says McCallister-Young. "Think about what you and your friends love about going out together and recreate that same fun in your home. For instance, my friends and I love charcuterie, brunch, Beyoncé, and spa days. So we have everyone dress in their comfiest clothes, bring one element for the charcuterie, and grab some inexpensive sheet face masks from Target. Then we put on Renaissance, munch, catch up, and relax in our face masks. That kind of day speaks to both the introvert's and extrovert's hearts!"
2. Forego the mall by shopping at estate sales, flea markets, or vintage stores.
McCallister-Young adds, "There are endless ways to still be social and enjoy a shared interest without breaking the bank. Just think about the element that costs the most in your usual activities and recreate it on your own for a cheaper but no-less-fun experience. If you’re typically weekend brunch people, choose a favorite brunch dish or two and recreate it together at home instead of going out. If you love shopping together, hunt down a few estate sales and go for a second-hand experience instead of the department stores. You'll be saving money and saving the environment at the same time!"
3. Seek out free events in your area, or plan one free activity for every expensive one.
"Other easy ways to save money while still being social is to look for cheap or free events happening near you (like a book reading at your local bookstore, movies in the park, or local concerts), plan one free activity (like a park picnic, beach day, or evening walk) for every expensive one instead of filling your entire weekend with wallet-draining activities, or even do something as simple as running errands together. You might find you finally enjoy grocery shopping when you have a friend with you!"
Money Saving Tips For Back-To-School And Grocery Shopping Busy Moms Will Love
4. Take advantage of price matching in stores.
"Back-to-school time can be expensive!" McCallister-Young says. "Not only are there school supplies to purchase, but your kids also have probably outgrown a lot of their clothing. Plus, your grocery bill changes as you may be purchasing different foods for breakfast and lunch based on convenience and your family's routine. If you're looking to buy brand new clothing or shoes, consider taking advantage of your state's tax-free weekend, if it hasn't already passed. Shopping at stores that do price matching can also be helpful, especially if you can shop at stores that are closer to you and take advantage of better pricing. Don't forget that some stores' price matching goes beyond the date of purchase. For instance, Target's price match policy is for 14 days, so keep those receipts!"
5. Shop retailers with lifetime warranties or great replacement policies for longevity.
"One way to save that many people don't consider may be to shop at retailers that have really great replacement policies, and in some cases even a lifetime warranty on their apparel. Brands like Jansport, L.L. Bean, and Cat and Jack all fall into this category. At first glance, the prices may seem more expensive, but when you think about the fact that you won't have to buy them again for a while because of the quality, you actually are saving in the long run. Especially if your children are older or you have kids that you can pass clothing down to, buying the more expensive, longer-lasting items might be worth it."
6. Use price comparison apps for saving on groceries or gas.
"The same concept for saving on clothing can be used for groceries. Price comparison and price matching will go a long way. There are many apps that help make price comparison easier for grocery shopping, clothing, and even gas. Some apps even allow you to earn cash back on the purchases you make, like Ibotta. However, always be careful when using any type of app and read their privacy policy so you are super clear on what happens with your data AND that you are comfortable with how that company shares information."
7. Embrace the sustainable practice of thrifting.
7. McCallister-Young says, "Don't forget second-hand! Not only is thrifting a great way to save money, but it can be great fun to do with friends (especially if you want to save and socialize at the same time) and sparks creativity. Gen Z has really embraced thrifting, so your teens will be totally into it too. The other benefit of thrifting is the environment. By choosing to repurpose clothing, you keep clothing out of landfills and reduce pollution caused by manufacturing."
