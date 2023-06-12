13 Unique Activities To Try Before Summer Ends
With June nearly behind us, it's time to imagine the previously unthinkable: summer's end. But before we measure out our lives in pumpkin spice, there is *plenty* of fun to be had before the leaves turn — and don't count out September. Yes, it's a school month, but it is also a very warm month in most of the U.S. From mixing summer cocktails to to hiking with alpacas, we've rounded up 13 ways to make the most of the outdoors while the sun's still shining.
1. Sleep in a treehouse.
Image via The Treeframe Cabin / Airbnb
If sleeping among the trees when camping is not quite enough, try sleeping *in* them with an overnight stay in a treehouse. There are plenty of grown-up versions (and a few traditional ones for purists) on Airbnb, like this cozy one in Index, Washington.
2. Catch the supermoon.
Photo by Dids / PEXELS
The first supermoon of 2023 falls on July 3. Supermoons occur when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth, making the celestial being appear larger than usual. Keep an eye out for more supermoon events on August 1, August 31, and September 29 of this year!
3. Try randonauting.
Photo by PNW Production / PEXELS
What is randonauting, you ask? Think of it as a way to test out low-stakes manifesting in real time, kind of like The Secret for walking.
Here's how it works: Download the Randonautica app, visualize a place you'd like to go (really let your imagination get into it), let the app generate random coordinates within a set radius, and then go see if it's everything you imagined it'd be.
4. Throw a glow stick party.
Photo by Issac Weatherly / PEXELS
Whether you want to pretend it's a 90's rave – or just desire to add some neon decor, glow sticks set the mood to party on a hot summer night.
5. Make a frozen cocktail.
Image via Half Baked Harvest
The iconic Aperol spritz meets frozen marg in this summery cocktail from Half Baked Harvest: the Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita. Frozen cocktails like this one are prime picking for hot days and warm nights.
6. Make pasta salad.
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Pasta salad is the ideal summer choice, combining refreshing flavors, vibrant vegetables, and chilled pasta into one. It offers a light and satisfying meal without weighing you down or heating you up. With pasta salad recipes, you can enjoy true coolness and nourishment, all while savoring the flavors of the season.
7. Go for an after-hours bike ride.
Photo by Jimmy Chan / PEXELS
Take advantage of warm nights (while they last) with a post-sunset glide. After a long day at work, going on a bike ride can be the ultimate way to unwind. You'll feel relaxed with the wind in your hair, rhythmic pedaling, music in your ears, and all the beautiful scenery surrounding you. It's also a very healthy activity (compared to sitting on the couch) that allows you to clear your mind, get some exercise, and embrace the joy of being outdoors.
8. Go stargazing in a hammock.
Photo by Thirdman / PEXELS
There's nothing like looking up at the vast, star-filled sky to put everything in perspective. The hammock just makes it more fun! If you're feeling it, pack an on-the-go picnic (with drinks) to pass the time with your BFF or someone special.
9. Make homemade popsicles.
Photo by The Design Files
There's no limit to what you can create with popsicle molds. Consider these Mango & Salted Coconut Popsicles With Crushed Peanut Topping ones from Design Files as evidence!
10. Take a mental health day.
Photo by Natalie Bond / PEXELS
Sometimes the best summer days are the most spontaneous ones. Clear your schedule for one day and do anything and everything you want — or nothing at all.
11. Get creative with a glow-in-the-dark paint night.
Photo by Soulful Pizza / PEXELS
If you love to paint or just miss arts-and-crafts days at camp, set up an easel in the backyard and make a neon masterpiece in the dark!
12. Indulge in a picnic.
Photo by Taryn Elliott / PEXELS
Nothing says 'summer' like a fresh spread of nutritious veg and fruit. Meet up with your friends to host a yummy picnic party! You could even make your picnic with friends more interesting by assigning each guest a color and asking them to bring food in that shade.
13. Play yard games.
Image via Studio DIY
Playing lawn games in the summer brings a contagious yet competitive energy to outdoor gatherings. Whether it's a friendly game of croquet, bocce ball, matching tiles or cornhole, outdoor games provide endless entertainment for family and friends. The laughter, friendly competition, and the thrill of a well-executed shot create lasting memories and strengthen bonds, making lawn games an essential part of summer fun!
