Y'all know the drill: new month, new Netflix shows! March is full of cozy romantic shows that are finally returning alongside manga adaptations and K-dramas. But it wouldn't be a month of Netflix series without some true crime and an ominous romance. So without further ado, let's get into it.

Here are the best 7 Netflix TV shows to watch in March 2026.

Vladimir — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix A professor (Rachel Weisz) finds herself in the middle of an unexpected relationship with (and hyperfixation on) a new colleague (Leo Woodall). According to the official synopsis, "as boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her most scandalous fantasies to life." The limited series also stars John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick.

Boyfriend on Demand — Watch on Netflix March 6, 2026 Netflix This romantic comedy finds a webtoon producer Mi-rae (Jisoo) exhausted and burnt out on work. To escape her real life, she spends her time on a virtual dating simulation which gives her the perfect dates. But is it dreamier than reality?

The TikTok Killer — Watch on Netflix March 6, 2026 Netflix This Netflix show opens after Esther disappears, and her family uses a TikTok account from traveler José Jurado "Dynamite" Montilla to figure out exactly what happened. But despite his endearing videos, it looks like Dynamite might be hiding more than he's letting on.

One Piece season 2 — Watch on Netflix March 10, 2026 Netflix One Piece season 2 will feature even more of the quests and adventures you loved from the first season as the Straw Hats set off to find the Grand Line — and the treasure promised inside. One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar.

Virgin River season 7 — Watch on Netflix March 12, 2026 Netflix Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) are officially married, and Virgin River season 7 will see them enter the honeymoon phase as they look to adopt a baby. Virgin River also stars Colin Lawrence, Jenny Cooper, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O'Toole, and Tim Matheson.

Heartbreak High season 3 — Watch on Netflix March 25, 2026 Netflix Amerie (Ayesha Madon) and her friends are ready to say goodbye to Hartley High as they get closer to graduation...but a prank-gone-wrong threatens everything. Heartbreak High also stars James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, and Gemma Chua-Tran.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen — Watch on Netflix March 26, 2026 Netflix This Netflix show brings horror to a wedding celebration as a bride and groom get closer to their cursed vows. The show stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Adam DiMarco, Camila Morrone, Ted Levine, Gus Birney, Jeff Wilbusch, and Karla Crome.

