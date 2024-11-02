Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — These 3 Signs Will Have LOTS Of Financial Luck
Now that we're fully into Scorpio season, it's time to really dig in deep — especially when it comes to this week's horoscope. Scorpio loves to delve deep, explore hidden truths, and face necessary changes with honesty. However, embracing change in life requires courage and is seldom easy. Often, we endure considerable discomfort before reaching the point of saying, “No more!” or “I’m ready!”
Wanna know more about what that means for your week ahead? Read your horoscope for your sun and rising zodiac signs below!
Weekly Astrology Forecast For November 3-10
This week, we can draw strength and inspiration from the planetary movements. As mentioned last week, intense energies are in play, and global events may be volatile, possibly even violent. The U.S. elections are this week, adding to the tension. It’s wise to exercise caution and avoid confrontations where possible. Stay grounded and focused on making a positive impact.
In your personal life, channel this intense energy into actions that improve your life and those around you. Mars, the planet of action, opposes Pluto, the planet of transformation. This opposition will repeat on January 3 and April 26 in 2025. The coming five months may be challenging, but they also offer an opportunity for a paradigm shift toward living in alignment with your true self. The key to navigating this period successfully is to stay grounded, centered, and resolute. If feelings of weakness, indecision, or doubt arise, take a step back, recenter yourself, and restore your balance. Activities such as meditation, walks, nutritious meals, dancing, creating art, or listening to music can all be helpful.
On November 3, Venus, the planet of love, opposes Jupiter, the planet of abundance and joy. This beautiful opposition encourages us to nurture what we love. There may be a heightened desire to socialize and indulge in life’s pleasures. If you've managed your finances well, this can be a chance to celebrate. However, if finances are tight, avoid extravagance and instead find joy in life’s simpler pleasures. Spend time connecting with your playful side by dancing, playing games, or taking a walk in nature. Spend quality time with children or animals. Whatever you do, just find a way to more fully embrace your life right now.
Also on November 3, Mars enters Leo, where it will remain until June 17. This transit includes a retrograde period from December 6 to April 19, when Mars will dip back into Cancer from January 7 to April 29. With Mars in Leo, we’re encouraged to be bold leaders in our lives, a theme that aligns with the Mars-Pluto opposition. Embracing change and stepping into authenticity takes courage. Professionally, it's time to take charge and lead — even if your “team” is just yourself! When making decisions, tap into your heart for guidance.
If you practice yoga or meditate, focus on keeping your heart chakra open and clear, as it connects our higher and lower selves. During the retrograde months when Mars is in Cancer, practice kindness and address family matters with compassion, offering an opportunity for healing any ancestral wounds.
If you need motivation, a harmonious trine between the Sun and Saturn early in the week encourages discipline and responsibility. Saturn’s influence reminds us that navigating the Mars-Pluto opposition requires self-control and effort. This alignment can also help fine-tune your approach to routines and hard work.
Toward the end of the week, Venus squares Neptune. While this transit can bring confusion or illusion, it also calls for increased compassion and understanding of others' perspectives. Let go of control and expectations, be flexible, and embrace creative expression, whether through art, journaling, or simply staying grounded.
Read Your Weekly Horoscope For Your Sun & Rising Signs
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Your horizons are expanding, with opportunities to travel or learning something new. Don't have time for a big getaway?Shorter day trips may bring fresh experiences outside of your day-to-day reality. No matter how long your visit, be sure to document your journey, whether through journaling or photography. An added bonus could be to spend some time with your siblings or reconnect with your family this week, too! The whole point is to just connect with your community and the world around you.
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Are you feeling financially secure? Now is a great time to consult a financial planner and develop a solid plan that brings peace of mind. You wanna seek ways to create stability in case of unforeseen changes — nothing's worse than getting caught off guard by a surprise vet bill or other unexpected expenses. Like a bamboo forest, if you create a solid base, you'll be able to sway with the wind to remain flexible. You may even find valuable lessons in how your elders managed their own security, so don't be afraid to ask trusted loved ones for advice. Emulate their experiences, or go the opposite direction to create your own stability.
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
This week, discipline at work will pay off. Even if you're feeling frustrated or burnt out, staying on schedule and focusing on details will yield substantial rewards and recognition from your superiors. Don’t get distracted by anything outside the task at hand...no matter how tempting the TikTok doomscrolling gets. Just approach your work with a joyful attitude — hard work is more rewarding when paired with genuine delight.
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
Are you prioritizing self-care? This week is perfect for recharging at home and embracing healthy habits. Tap into your creativity. Practice discipline by eating well and exercising more regularly (and yes, your Hot Girl Walk counts). Find your perfect skincare routine before it gets too cold. As winter approaches, building these habits now will benefit you in the coming months — especially when the nights get longer and motivation gets increasingly harder to find. And if you're looking for some accountability buddies, share your knowledge about a healthy lifestyle with your loved ones.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
With Mars in your sign, courage will come more easily this week. It's a fantastic time to take on leadership roles and bring joy to those around you whenever you can. The lighthearted attitude you have now will inspire others, so shine on! If new ideas arise, share them with confidence, overcoming any shyness you might feel because your thoughts matter and can make a major impact! Stay grounded, though — effective leaders inspire others without letting ego interfere and you don't wanna isolate anyone.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Did you successfully achieve work-life balance last week? Continue those efforts, as distractions may persist — and you really don't wanna fall back into old habits and end up struggling with burnout. Outside of the office, relationships might require extra attention, but don't sacrifice your equanimity to others. You can show love and respect to other people without forgetting about yourself in the process. So, prioritize routines that sustain you — especially as winter approaches — because balance remains essential to building resilience and strength.
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
This week offers chances for you to travel and expand your horizons, Libra! It's important to keep an open mind and practice compassion toward others. Your willingness to understand and support people — especially your friends — will be met with kindness in return. And if they're being a little...annoying? Just remember how truly magnanimous you can be! The energy you put out will be reflected right back to you in the end. Stay positive!
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
It’s time for deep personal insight and vulnerability in your relationships this week — as gritty as that may sound. Really though, embrace this opportunity for personal growth and release any power struggles you've got floating around right now. Instead, find contentment in everyday events, like the way the leaves fall in autumn, or how good your morning coffee is. Greet the intensity with these small joys and a resolve to achieve your goals. Oh, and your financial matters may finally find resolution — it's an excellent time to work toward stability and security.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Expressing love and devotion feels especially fulfilling for you this week, so soak in all those sweet vibes. You might feel overly generous and go overboard in your display of affection with your friends or S.O...just be mindful not to overindulge. Joyful connections with loved ones don’t need to be extravagant — small acts of kindness and creativity can be just as meaningful. So take your bestie out to lunch! Grab that book your partner's been meaning to buy for themselves! Remind the people you care about that you see them in all the small ways, too.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
This week really emphasizes health and routine for you, Capricorn. Even though mundane needs like this aren't always exciting, try channeling your energy into creating positive habits. Make and freeze meals to help ease you through the week. Get up a little earlier to listen to your favorite podcast on the treadmill. Grab a good book instead of your phone first thing in the morning. These minor changes can have a major impact for you! Also, acts of service and connecting with your spirituality will be rewarding during this more intense, Scorpio-driven period. Dig in and share your wisdom with others.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
Your career is a source of security, so continue working toward financial stability during this time. Take responsibility for your own comfort and confidence, leaning on all the effort you've already put in. And don't worry about marching to the beat of anyone else's drum while you're at it — apply your originality to build a solid future that works for YOU. Use your creativity to establish balance, focus on your priorities, and resist external distractions. You've got this!
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
Are you thinking of refreshing your home? You have plenty of energy for home improvement projects, but make sure to plan well and communicate clearly with anyone you’ve hired — or asked — to help you. Whether going big or sticking to a modest update, prioritize organization to avoid stress and debt. You can create the home you want — you just need to make sure you know what you want, so you can go after it accordingly! This is gonna make your space feel more like a haven and less like a burden.
