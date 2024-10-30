Tina Arapkiles

Contributing Writer

Tina began studying astrology 46 years ago. She was born with an intrinsic desire to make the world a better place, and after a career in environmental advocacy and raising two daughters, she has turned her passions to helping people through the ancient language of astrology. She offers astrology readings for individuals, couples, and families. With compassion, humor and wisdom gained through years of study and observation, she helps people understand and explore the mysteries of their experiences, gain valuable awareness of their innate character, and encourages everyone to manifest their best traits. She teaches astrology, and she's available for speaking engagements and workshops. She is a life member of OPA, the Organization for Professional Astrology and is a Certified Astrologer with Debra Silverman’s Applied Astrology technique. She says, “I look to the movements of the planets to help give meaning to life, as an alternative to the disenchanted worldview of modern times and to help guide others using ancient archetypes and contemporary language.”