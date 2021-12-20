What Your New Year's Resolution Should Be, Based On Your Myers-Briggs Type
If you're a Myers-Briggs (MBTI) junkie, you're probably pretty invested in your own self-development. Perhaps you already have a New Year's resolution in mind. But if you don't, your personality type can give you a good starting point from which to consider your biggest opportunities for growth. If you already know your type, read on to discover some helpful advice for leveling up your habits and perspectives in 2022.
ISTJ
Pause more often to ask yourself how you're feeling.
ISTJs are hard-working, conscientious, dependable, and principled. They also have a huge capacity to be kind. Resolve to show yourself kindness this year by checking in more often on how you're feeling emotionally and physically. Rather than operating on autopilot, mindfully give yourself permission to take breaks when you need it, even if you haven't fully finished up the task you're working on.
ISTP
Strike a balance between connection with others and your own solo time.
ISTPs are independent and talented at whatever projects and passions they pursue. But beneath that competent exterior is someone who values human connection as well. It can be easy for you to get lost in your own passion projects, rather than letting others in. This year, resolve to find ways to go deeper in your relationships with others while still carving out solo time for yourself.
ISFJ
Work on setting and honoring physical and emotional boundaries.
ISFJs are known to be extremely dedicated to helping others in their lives. However, that can leave them with a lack of energy for their own priorities. Beneath their giving exterior is someone who actually thrives on mental stimulation and adventure. This year, aim to set boundaries and limits around where you end and others begin. Use these new boundaries to create space for starting new hobbies, traveling more, and doing more of what you want to do.
ISFP
Choose one of your passions as the main focus this year.
ISFPs are artistic, creative, free-spirited, and passionate. They often have many creative hobbies going at once, which fills their cup full of inspiration! However, sometimes that can lead them to becoming jacks of all trades, and masters of none. While it's fine to keep up with all your interests this year, choose one that takes the cake, and make it the primary focus for going deeper in 2022.
INFJ
Give yourself the authority to recognize who and what just isn't for you.
INFJs are incredibly intuitive, thoughtful, and understanding of others. They don't see the world as black and white, and can easily appreciate all the aspects of any subject or situation. However, because they can find genuine interest in anyone and anything, they often find themselves feeling like they're on the receiving end of judgement — they worry: "Does this person like me?" or "Did I fit in with that group?". This year, give the authority back to yourself. YOU can be the person to say, "actually, this activity just really isn't for me," or "I don't really think this person and I have a lot in common." Work on recognizing that having your own preferences and interests isn't selfish or mean.
INTP
Practice trying on different perspectives and acknowledging nuance.
INTPs are smart, logical, and genuinely open to being proven wrong. In fact, they love when an idea can be shown to be flawed, because that gets them closer to their ultimate goal: Truth. However, this can make them rigid in their thinking, and can make them prone to believing that there's always one answer for everything. In reality, the world is much more nuanced than that. This year, try to find areas where you can authentically come to the belief that the answer isn't black and white. Learn to become comfortable with grey.
INTJ
Practice sitting with your emotions without judgement.
INTJs are unique in that they're both emotionally and logically intelligent. Many of them can acknowledge emotional realities and psychological patterns just as easily as they can decipher rational truths. They only issue with this is that it can sometimes lead to intellectualizing their emotions, rather than feeling them. This year, take up the mindfulness practice of sitting with your emotions. Just let them come up, focusing on feeling them without attempting to rationalize or understand them.
INFP
Commit to doing something you don't feel like doing.
INFPs are the most likely of all types to find themselves practically incapable of doing something if they don't "feel" like it. Because they are led by their highly attuned emotions, if something doesn't feel good to their core, they make the judgement that it's not valuable and not worth their time. Unfortunately, this can lead to a lot of stumbling blocks for INFPs in the real world. Pick one thing you DON'T want to do every day, and commit to doing it. Over time you will build the muscle you need to accomplish the necessary tasks that don't sound fun and fulfilling, but ultimately need to get done.
ESTP
Start or deepen a mind-body practice like yoga or breath work.
ESTPs love chasing adrenaline, and are fueled by their need for physical engagement with the outside world, whether that's through decorating their digs, dancing till dawn, or partaking in adventure sports. Take this love for physical sensation deeper with a mind-body practice that helps you slow things down, de-stress, and center yourself. Yoga, deep belly breathing, and certain martial arts are all great options.
ESTJ
Hone your listening skills and practice tailoring your communication style to others.
ESTJs can be no-nonsense, and often believe in telling it like it is. This can be great for asserting your boundaries, making your opinion heard, and leading groups — but without mindful communication and listening skills to balance it out, it can come across to others and cold or domineering. This year, read a book or two on communication best practices, and cultivate the art of listening deeply to others rather than thinking about what you're going to say in response.
ESFP
Focus on the practical aspects of self-care, like financial literacy and nutrition.
ESFPs are light-hearted, fun to be around, and genuinely caring and uplifting. They can be impulsive, though, and they love to get carried away with all things fun. Unfortunately, this can lead to some very basic self-care needs — like proper nutrition, sleep needs, and financial health — being overlooked. This year, aim to establish a self-care routine that incorporates these basic needs, which you need to master as a physical baseline in order to thrive.
ESFJ
Volunteer your social skills in an area that feels important to you.
ESFJs are the people behind strong communities. They love to bring people together, genuinely care about their friends and neighbors, and throw great parties where everyone feels welcome and has a good time. So this year, why not put those skills to use by doing something good for your community? Start a volunteer gig that lets you bring your best self to the table.
ENFP
Learn the art of saying "no."
ENFPs are so curious and imaginative, it can be tough for them to turn down any opportunity to learn, have a new adventure, or make new friends. Unfortunately, this can sometimes leave them feeling scattered and burnt out, because they end up with no energy left for themselves. As the most introverted of extroverts, ENFPs also just genuinely need alone time to relax and reflect. Cultivate the ability to say no to things that will leave you exhausted, don't add value to your life, or feel like too much.
ENFJ
Work on uncoupling your emotions from other people's.
ENFJs are so empathetic and people-focused, they often take on other people's baggage without realizing it. All too quickly, others' emotions become their emotions, and when a friend or family member is having a bad day, the ENFJ can find themselves taking it personally. This year, ENFJs should work on learning to separate themselves from others. Other people's moods are no one's business but their own, and they don't reflect on you. Learn to operate from your own thoughts and feelings, rather than taking on those of other people.
ENTP
Catch yourself when you use humor or logic to avoid negative feelings.
ENTPs' quick wit, logical minds, and creative brains are great for generating humor, sarcasm, and rational answers to complex emotional problems. That doesn't mean it's a healthy way to operate. This year, when you find yourself in an unpleasant emotional situation, notice if you use humor to mask your deeper feelings, or logic to rationalize the situation away. Focus instead on dealing with the problem from the heart space, rather than the head space.
ENTJ
Work on developing patience when making important decisions.
ENTJs can be very decisive leaders, and their natural intelligence makes them convinced that they know best in every situation (to be fair, they often do). The problem is that this deep inner conviction, while it can serve them well in many cases, can sometimes cause them to make decisions too quickly. They can overlook details, forget to factor in other people, or fail to recognize a lost cause. This year, hit the pause button when you have a decision to make. Practice analyzing the situation from multiple angles, seeking advice from trusted others, and obtaining all the necessary information you need before proceeding.
Love Myers-Briggs content like this? Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter!
- The Perfect Job for Every Myers-Briggs Personality Type - Brit + Co ›
- Holiday Movies Based On Your Myers-Briggs — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 7 Totally Unexpected Ways to Use Your Myers-Briggs Results - Brit ... ›
- Home Office Decor By Myers-Briggs Personality Type - Brit + Co ›
- Financial Myers-Briggs Personality Types And Relationships — Brit ... ›