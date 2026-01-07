Netflix and HBO Max might have been running the streaming world for years, but Paramount+ is catching up with some pretty incredible shows. I have a feeling 2026 might bring the streaming platform even more subscribers as the series premiering sound absolutely riveting.

The new shows being released this January are top-notch, and I’m thrilled to be sharing what’s coming to Paramount+ this month. Whether you're into sci-fi, mystery, crime, or shows with supernatural elements, there's something on Paramount+ for you. Who’s ready to veg out on the couch and stream the good stuff?

Scroll to see all the best Paramount+ shows to stream this January!

Paramount+ Girl Taken — January 8 We already know, based on the title alone, that audiences are in for a crazy ride with this one. The new series follows twins Lily and Abby as their lives fall apart due to Lily’s abduction. The craziest part is that Lily’s abductor is none other than a beloved teacher in the community. Girl Taken is based on the book Baby Doll by Hollie Overton.

Paramount+ Star Trek: Starfleet Academy — January 15 Calling all my fellow nerds! Don’t be afraid to let your geek flag fly with the return of the one-of-a-kind series at Starfleet Academy. Get ready to pull out your Klingon dictionary this January with an all-new generation of characters within the Sci-fi universe.

Paramount+ School Spirits (Season 3) — January 28 School Spirits is the gripping supernatural series you absolutely need to be watching this January. It centers around Maddie, who is no ordinary student. After having her body stolen by a spirit named Janet, Maddie finally returned to her body at the end of season 2. Fans of the riveting series are thrilled that it will return to the streaming platform for a third season in January, and it seems like there will be a whole lot more drama to prep for this time around based on the trailer alone.

Paramount+ Coldwater — January 9 As someone who just so happens to be madly in love with Andrew Lincoln, I’ll watch anything this man is in. Like, anything. I’d watch him watch paint dry if I could, but fortunately, I’ve got something even better. Coldwater. While the series premiered in the UK in late 2025, it’s finally coming to America. Coldwater will hit Paramount+ this January. It’s the ultimate thriller that fans honestly aren’t ready for when it comes to all the unexpected twists and turns.