12 Easy Halloween Costumes That Will Be All The Rage In 2024, From 'Bridgerton' To Sabrina Carpenter
I love to collect moments I refer to as "time stamps." Looking back, 2024 will be the year of Challengers, The Tortured Poets Department, and some incredible TV shows — and anytime I think about them, I'll be transported back to being a 20-something in New York City. One of the best ways to celebrate your favorite moment of the year is to turn it into a Halloween costume! The Brit + Co team came together to figure out the trendiest, buzziest, and coolest costumes to wear for Halloween 2024 and I can promise you that if you love pop culture as much as we do, you won't be disappointed ;).
Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
I will always use an excuse to dress like a member of the Ton and thanks to Cottagecore, it's easier than ever! Just grab a maxi dress, a sheer wrap, and brush up on the Bridgerton makeup artist's best beauty hacks. Color code your costumes to represent your favorite Bridgerton family: blue for the Bridgertons, purples, reds, and oranges for the Sharmas, and yellow for the Featheringtons.
Palm Royale
Apple TV+
Take summer with you into the rest of the year by channeling the bright and colorful energy in Apple TV's Palm Royale (although, you might want to avoid the murder and chaos). Plus, there's a good chance you already have hair scarves, sassy sunglasses, and gold hoops in your closet.
Challengers
Amazon MGM Studios
Challengers was THE moment of 2024. Channel Tashi Duncan by breaking out all the tennis skirts you bought this spring (especially if October is still hot where you live) or give a nod to Zendaya's impeccable red carpet fashion. Either way, tennis rackets encouraged.
Dune 2
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures
Zendaya's other 2024 blockbuster is great if it'll be cold where you live come October 31. Look at all those layers! A Dune 2 Halloween costume inspired by the Fremen feels like walking around wrapped in a blanket. If you really want to go the distance, you can find some blue contact lenses recommended by your eye doctor.
Wicked
Universal Pictures
This fall movie might be hitting theaters after Halloween, but I am already planning how to incorporate this into my Halloweekend. The colors! The textures! The theatre kid of it all! I simply cannot get over how gorgeous Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo look in their gowns. If you don't want to go over-the-top, this BFF costume just requires an LBD and a pink mini.
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
TayVis is unbeatable, which is why they're the perfect couple's costume this Halloween. Make holiday prep easier than ever by finding KC Chiefs merch you already own, or add a little sparkle by dressing up as your favorite Eras Tourmoment. Siri, play "The Alchemy"!!
My Lady Jane
Prime Video
My Lady Jane made me believe in enemies-to-lovers, and the scripts and beautiful scenery (not to mention the incredible chemistry between Edward Bluemel and Emily Bader) make this an obvious Halloween costume choice for 2024. Find a jewel tone maxi dress and belt to channel pre-queen Jane, or go crazy with pearls, jewels, and satin for a royal approach to the costume. On the other hand, you can dress like a shape-shifting Ethian, too!
Sabrina Carpenter
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
All hail the pop princess! We've been fans of Sabrina Carpenter for a decade, but 2024 has truly cemented her in the pop cultural consciousness. Her outfits make for super easy Halloween costumes, especially if you already own a corset top. Pastels, leather, satin, and feathers are some of her iconic style choices.
Chappell Roan
Todd Owyoung/NBC
Speaking of pop princesses, if you like to take a walk on the kitschy side, you HAVE to add Chappell Roan into your Halloween party costume rotation. You don't have to go full-on Statue of Liberty, but eye-catching makeup, bright red hair, and a microphone are a must.
The Bear's Chef Carmy or Sydney
FX/Hulu
The Bear always leaves me craving more — more good food AND Sydney's incredible bandanas. All you need for this pop culture Halloween costume is an apron and a tee shirt, or a chef's jacket if you're feeling fancy. Unfortunately, Jeremy Allen White is not included :/.
The Fall Guy
Universal Pictures
Jumpsuits will forever and always be in style thanks to Greta Gerwig, and now The Fall Guy! They also make for the easiest Halloween costume on the planet. Grab a megaphone, headphones, and a baseball cap and you're ready for action.
Inside Out 2
Disney
Capture all your emotions — and some brand new additions — with this iconic Inside Out 2 Halloween costume. Between you and your friends, y'all probably already have all the outfits in your closets, but even if you have to buy a few pieces, they're cute enough to wear again! Not feeling the face paint? Add some intentional makeup for a similar effect.
Lead image via Netflix
