15 Spooky-Cute Pregnant Halloween Costumes For Expecting Moms This Year
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Expectant moms can rest assured that they're not being left out of the conversation with endless pregnant Halloween costumes to choose from this year. There's pop culture references and DIYprojects that are simply too creative not to join in on the fun. Speaking of fun, there are even a couple of food-related costumes we know you and your growing little one will get a kick out of — pun intended.
But don't just take our word for it! Scroll down for 15 spooky-cute pregnant Halloween costumes that'll guarantee an extra piece of candyor two in your trick-or-treat bag.
Pop Culture Costumes
Dirty Dancing with a Watermelon
Nobody will put baby in a corner once they see you and your S.O.'s cute Dirty Dancing-inspired costumes. To make sure your baby bump is front and center, place a cute drawing of a water-melon over it. (via Brit + Co)
Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ciara
If you want to go for a more elegant route — think Ciara at the Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscar Party — then we're here for it! The good news is that you don't need a lot to channel her look.
Alice in Wonderland Caterpillar + Cheshire Cat
Have your S.O. dress as Absolem the Caterpillar while you strut around in your Cheshire cat costume for Halloween. Your stripes will accentuate your adorable baby bump. (via Brit + Co)
West World Man In Black + The Maze
The allure of wearing something that's similar to a caftan should be enough for you to jump on this pregnant Halloween Costume. Well, technically you'll be wearing it. (via Brit + Co)
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Rihanna at the Super Bowl
Let's just agree that Rihanna's iconic red monochrome look during her Super Bowl performance deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Since it's not, we're totally on board with you rocking a similar look for Halloween. Here's everything you need to replicate it:
Juno
Juno features the lovable character of the same name who faces an unexpected pregnancy that changes how she looks at life. Step into her world for a bit and wear her infamously cozy outfit for Halloween. (via Brit + Co)
Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Blake Lively
We stan Blake Lively at B+C so we had to include this beautiful look as a pregnant Halloween costume you can wear! To rock something similar, here's what you'll need:
DIY Costumes
Cotton Candy
Let your trips to pumpkin patches and your local carnival inspire your pregnant Halloween costume! More specifically, dress up as cotton candy to highlight the sweetness your little one soon bring. (via Brit + Co)
Christmas Ornament
Christmas may be a couple of months away but you can still dress up like a cute ornament. After all, your little one is a precious gift! (via Brit + Co)
Spaceship Maternity Costume
*Beep beep boop* Calling all galactic travelers who need a low-maintenance pregnant Halloween costume. (via Halloween Costumes)
Last-Minute Ideas
Maternity Baker Costume
Time to don your alter ego's uniform for Halloween because you're baking a pretty sweet treat! (via Walmart)
Bun in the Oven
We know this costume makes you want to sing "Put it in the oven for baby and me!" (via Halloween Costumes)
Donut
This pregnant Halloween costume will have people saying, "Make way for the super sweet expectant mama and her little donut!" (via Halloween Costumes)
Skeleton Costume
Let everyone see your bones and heart with these not so spooky Halloween costume. (via Halloween Costumes)
Maternity Fairy Costume
If you can't think of anything else, don this pretty fairy costume for Halloween. Just call yourself Jocelyn The Super Sweet Fairy. (via Walmart)
Which of these pregnant Halloween costumes are you thinking about wearing? Let us know in the comments!
