Amazon recently announced that another Prime Day event is coming our way in October: Prime Big Deal Days! The upcoming shopping event comes just a few months after Prime Day(which occurred on July 16-17), and we’re looking forward to even more savings, especially as the holiday season approaches.
Here’s everything you need to know about the October Prime Day event!
What is Prime Big Deal Days?
Prime Big Deal Days is similar to Amazon’s Prime Day event, but it occurs on separate dates. The 48-hour shopping event is exclusive to Prime members, offering savings and low prices across 35 product categories. Fashion, beauty, and holiday goodies are just a few of the categories we’re always excited to shop!
When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?
According to Amazon, Prime Big Deal Days will happen in October 2024. Exact dates for the shopping event have not been officially announced yet. The event ran from October 10-11 in 2023, and it was hosted on October 11-12 the previous year.
Based on the event's history, we anticipate its return around the same time for 2024. Stay tuned for official updates!
What are the best things to buy during Prime Big Deal Days?
Holiday gifts, fall and holiday decor (like Christmas trees), big-ticket items (like air purifiers, Amazon devices, Apple electronics, and electric toothbrushes), and everyday essentials (like batteries, paper towels, toilet paper, and beauty goods) are all great things to buy during Prime Big Deal Days.
Scroll on for our Amazon faves that have been on deal before!
How can I shop Prime Big Deal Days?
You can shop Prime Big Deal Daysonline at Amazon.com to find deep discounts on thousands of products.
Per Amazon, the 2024 event will take place in 19 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Turkey, and the United States.
Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Big Deal Days?
Yes, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals part of Prime Big Deal Days.
A Prime membership offers exclusive discounts year-round, plus super fast shipping times. A regular Prime membership costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually.
You can also sign up for a free trial, or get a discounted membership if you’re a student between 18-24 years old.
Stay tuned here for updates on this year's October Prime Day event, and check out our Amazon storefront for editor-approved favorites in beauty, fashion, home, and more!
