8 "Spicy" Romantic Movies To Help You Heat Up Your Evening

I don’t know about you, but sometimes a cozy movie night just isn’t enough. The snacks are ready, the blankets are piled high… and yet something’s missing. That’s when I start craving a film that makes the room feel a little warmer, the tension a little thicker, and the chemistry impossible to ignore.

Because let’s be honest: some movies don’t just entertain, they simmer. The lingering glances. The slow burns. The kind of scenes that make you pause the movie “just for a second.”

If you’re looking to turn your next night in into something a little more electric, these films deliver all the cinematic drama with an extra dose of sensual energy. Equal parts beautiful, bold, and undeniably sexy, these eight steam-tastic flicks are perfect for heating things up all winter long

Here are 8 "spicy" romantic movies to watch!

A24 Babygirl — Stream on HBO Max When this was released in cinemas last Christmas, I was trying to find creative excuses to leave the family dinner table so I could sneak out and see Babygirl in theaters. Well, somehow I managed, and I was not at all disappointed. Let’s just say I got my money’s worth with this intense power play exploration between Nicole Kidman, a high-powered CEO, and her intern, portrayed by Harris Dickinson. Alexa, blast “Father Figure” by George Michael!

Lionsgate The Secretary — Stream on Tubi Try watching this movie without blushing. I dare you. It’s hard to pull off films that are equal parts sexy as they are character-driven and psychologically engaging. Still, The Secretary, starring James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal, manages to pull this off with flying colors. Obsessed!

Neon Anora — Stream on Hulu Not all movies use cheap and gratuitous sex scenes just to keep audiences engaged! In fact, some of them, like Anora, go on to win the Oscar for best picture! Starring the brilliant Mikey Madison as a hopeless romantic stripper with a secret heart of gold, this movie explores themes of assimilation, transactional love, and triumph amid heartbreak. Cannot recommend enough.

Bleeker Street Disobedience — Stream on Hulu What happens when two women from a very strict Orthodox Jewish community have secretly been in love with one another for ages? Disobedience explores the forbidden romance between Ronit and Estee, portrayed gorgeously by Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. When they manage to escape their ultra conservative community, let me tell you, their behavior is anything but orthodox, if you know what I mean.

Universal Pictures 50 Shades of Grey — Stream on Apple TV Sometimes, we just need to reach for a glass of red wine and turn on a popcorn flick like 50 Shades of Grey to do the trick. Over a decade after the film franchise premiered, I still can’t get enough of it.

Warner Bros. Eyes Wide Shut — Stream on Apple TV It would be outrageous to make a list of the steamiest movies without adding the steamy film of the century, Eyes Wide Shut. It's pure, unadulterated chemistry throughout the whole movie.

Signature Entertainment The Hating Game — Stream on Hulu We love a classic enemies-to-lovers romance between rival book publishing executives! While Lucy (played by our girl Lucy Hale) is all about selecting novels with artistic triumph and Jane Austen-esque literary merit, Josh cares more about commercial success and getting actual sales. But as we learn, there’s a very thin line between love and hate. Will they cross it?

Amazon MGM Studios Challengers — Stream on Prime Video Challengers may seem like your typical tennis movie at first, yet as the film progresses, we realize it’s not really about the sport but about the three pros at its center. Which steamy flick will you be streaming next?

