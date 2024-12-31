20 "Inspiring" Self-Improvement Books To Read For The Best 2025
2024 was so tough that I almost thought I didn't accomplish any of my goals. But revisiting the beginning of my 2024 planner and gratitude journal showed me that I actually did a lot of what I intended to. However, I really want to be more intentional about my self-improvement this year — especially as I navigate the loss I've faced throughout this year.
In true book lover fashion, I have 20 books I've added to my TBR pile to help me think about how I want to be a better person aside from achieving career goals this year. They're the most personal book picks I've shared all year because I know I'm not the only one who wants to live differently in 2025.
TW: Two books about healing after pregnancy loss are featured.
Scroll to find the most inspiring self-improvement books to help you have the life you deserve and want in 2025!
1. Don't Overthink It by Anne Bogel
She shares essential tools to help us rewire our thoughts so we're not completely consumed by 'doom-thinking,' which I think a lot of us need. Her ultimate goal? Helping us enjoy the time we're alive.
2. The Worst Girl Gang Ever by Bex Gunn & Laura Buckingham
Speaking of reproductive health, this doesn't immediately seem like a self-improvement book — except it is. II don't know how many other women experienced a miscarriage this year, but I know I'm not the only one.
Though the title seems like a funny dig at something that doesn't feel hilarious, it's more than that. The Worst Girl Gang Ever does an amazing job of naming the confusing period that follows pregnancy loss and how lonely it can feel. It's not that other people haven't experienced it, but it operates like an 'invisible' pain.
Authors Bex Gunn and Laura Buckingham know that this is a gang no one would willingly sign up for, but they hold space for every emotion that surfaces. Most importantly, The Worst Girl Gang Ever is a reminder that this isn't something to feel ashamed about. That it's more common than people realize and it's possible to heal from.
3. All the Love by Kim Hooper, Meredith Resnick, LCSW, AND Huong Diep, PsyD
4. Feel-Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal
Dr. Ali Abdaal wants to change how you think about being hustle culture. Being productive does involve work, but there's more to it than that. Simply put, Dr. Abdaal's discovered that you produce better results when you "feel good." You'll find information on:
- Hidden 'energizers' that make it hard for you to be productive
- 'Blockers' that encourage procrastination
- 'Sustainers' that side step burnout and lead to a more fulfilling life
5. How to Stop Breaking Your Own Heart by Meggan Roxanne
- Stop letting your expectations run the show
- Create tangible boundaries
- Quit silencing your voice
- Walk into a season where self-love is the norm
6. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
7. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economyby Jenny Odell
8. Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert
9. Love Life: How to Raise Your Standards, Find Your Person, and Live Happily (No Matter What) by Matthew Hussey
10. Get Your Sh*t Together by Sarah Knight
This books leaves nothing to your imagination because it's very straight forward. No matter how good of a person you think you are, there's probably a few habits you could stand to change. For some of us, our FOMO even though we keep RSVP'ing 'no' to events or parties is part of our problem. For others, it's knowing your social media account isn't going to grow just because you keep looking at it.
Sarah Knight wrote Get Your Sh*t Together as a way to help you clear some things out of your mind. You'll learn how to organize (not compartmentalize) things so you stop making self-depreciating jokes about your procrastination habits. She also has neat tips about reaching the money goals you've yet to accomplish...*sigh.*
P.S. The last sentence was actually directed towards me.
11. The Happy Me Project by Holly Matthews
Guess what? Self-improvement isn't just reserved for influencers on the internet who seem to know just what to say. Holly Matthews wants you to know you can work on yourself in order to shape your life the way you want.
After losing her husband to brain cancer, she had to figure out how to raise two daughters while also taking care of herself. Once she learned how to do so, she decided to share her findings with readers in The Happy Me Project.
Think of it as a love letter from a friend who's experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows.
12. The Self-Love Experiment by Shannon Kaiser
13. Own Your Glow by Latham Thomas
14. Emotional Detoxby Sherianna Boyle, MED, CAGS
- "Clear your pathways"
- "Look inward"
- "Emit positivity"
- "Activate"
- "Nourish"
- "Surrender"
- "Ease your way into your best self"
15. Financial Feminist by Tori Dunlap
16. Democracy in Retrograde by Sami Sage and Emily Amick
17. It's Not Hysteria by Karen Tang, MD, MPH
18. Glow in the F---ing Darkby Tara Schuster
19. Women Living Deliciously by Florence Given
20. Slowing Down to the Speed of Joy by Matthew Kelly
If you need more tips about how to ease into 2025, we have 25 deep questions you can ask yourself before planning your goals.
