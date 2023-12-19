Meet The Winners | Selfmade's 2023 Awards For Female Founders
In Selfmade, Brit + Co's flagship community and training program for female founders, we make it a point to celebrate our members' wins on a regular basis. Launching and running a business can be challenging, so making time for these moments to pause, reflect, and champion the hard work of our members is especially important for us.
That's why our culture of celebration had us be sure to host our 2nd Annual Selfmade Awards, powered by our founding partner, Office Depot OfficeMax. You can watch a replay of the event here. Be sure to skip to 39m45s for some major inspiration from our Entrepreneur of the Year!
The celebration highlighted outstanding individuals from our community who have used creativity and grit to make their dreams come true and we honored 9 exceptional women across the following categories:
Grand Prizes
- Entrepreneur of the Year Award: This goes to the member who has gone above and beyond the entrepreneurship call. Social media presence? Check her stories. MVP? Download it now. Business Plan? Solid as a rock. Investors? Take a number. She’s working it and making it look good. She’s not without her struggles, but she understands the power of hard work and putting one foot in front of the other and taking care of others!
- Best Launch Award: Awarded to the member who launched their business with technique and charisma! This Selfmade founder pushed the launch scaries aside and strategically planned their launch with great marketing, a solid business plan, market research, and a good design. They carefully crafted their launch approach and saw a great response after!
- Innovation Award: Awarded to the member whose business idea demonstrates creativity, innovation, and a unique approach! This Selfmade founder reached for the most creative approach when determining how to solve the problem, finding solutions in novice and unseen ways. Their business idea is unique and pushes the limit of the mainstream.
Honorable Mentions
- Dream Team Duo: Honoring 2 Selfmaders who worked together to accomplish their goals.
- Everyday Hero: Honoring the member who best helped their peers across the board.
- Fresh Take: Honoring the member whose idea/biz with unique features.
- Notable Newbie: Honoring the member who started with just an idea and ended with a launch.
- Powerful Pivot: Honoring the member with the best attitude despite any setbacks.
- Pioneer: Honoring the member who is breaking ground in a new, unexplored area.
We received nearly 100 applications from women who are truly making a difference in the entrepreneurial landscape. As you can imagine, narrowing down the honorees was an incredibly difficult task.
We were inspired by the stories each woman told. Our winners embody the values and spirit of Selfmade: grit, creativity, and ambition. Many had overcome significant obstacles on their journeys and it was amazing to witness first-hand how these women are not only creating impactful businesses but also inspiring others to do the same.
In collaboration with Office Depot OfficeMax, we are thrilled to announce the outstanding recipients of the 2023 Selfmade Awards. The caliber of nominees for each category was exceptional, making the selection process a challenging task for our esteemed panel of judges. A heartfelt thank you to all who submitted their applications.
Our Grand Prize winners received an array of benefits, including:
- $500 Office Depot Gift Card,
- 3 Free Months of Selfmade’s Full Tier Membership,
- 3 Free Selfmade Mentorship Sessions,
- Promotion on Selfmade and Brit + Co channels,
- Selfmade Swag,
- 1 Free 1:1 Coaching Session with Emily Merrell,
- 1 Free Year: All Access Pass to B+C.
So, without further adieu a drum roll, please...
Selfmade Entrepreneur of the Year: Dr. AJ Austin, Founder of Black Women in Grants
Dr. AJ Austin has transformed financial inclusion for Black women entrepreneurs through her platform, Black Women In Grants. With a substantial presence on TikTok, she educates and empowers Black women on accessing debt-free, non-traditional business funding. The success of her book, #FindingFunding, and her impact on TikTok reflect her commitment to disseminating knowledge. Congratulations, Dr. AJ Austin, on being our Entrepreneur of the Year!
Innovation Award: Melissa Scott, Founder of Modefywear
Melissa Scott's LA-based activewear brand, Modefywear, is a leader in the modesty space, introducing innovative products like the world's first hijab for the digital era and a new category of deaf apparel. Her commitment to inclusivity, including kosher and halal compliance, sets Modefywear apart. Olympians choosing to train in Modefywear further highlights its impact. Congratulations, Melissa Scott, on receiving the Innovation Award!
Best Launch Award: Tashara Earl, Founder of Shades of Color
Tashara Earl, the visionary Founder of Shades of Color, receives the Best Launch Award for her strategic planning, marketing, and solid business approach. Shades of Color is a diverse platform using AI and AR to empower beauty entrepreneurs and consumers with culturally relevant products. Congratulations, Tashara Earl, on your well-deserved award!
Honorable Mention Award Winners
Next up, we'll review our remarkable honorees who will be featured on Selfmade and Brit + Co channels and will be presented with:
- 1 Free Month of Selfmade Full Tier Membership
- 6 months of free access to Brit + Co's All Access Pass, offering a plethora of online courses
- Exclusive Selfmade Swag
Pioneer Honorable Mention: Cindy Smith, Founder of Pens and Paces
Cindy Smith, founder of Pens and Paces, receives the Pioneer Honorable Mention for creating inspirational products supporting runners during challenging moments. Her Yell My Name bib kit replaces traditional race-day methods, emphasizing continual iteration and support for runners.
Fresh Take Honoree: Shanice J. Douglas-Samuels, Founder of Witted Roots
Shanice J. Douglas-Samuels, founder of Witted Roots, is recognized as our Fresh Take honoree for addressing the unique mental health needs of millennial women of color. Her platform offers accessible resources and expert-led sessions, challenging cultural stigmas.
Everyday Hero: Gabrieline Reece, Founder of Women Who Influence
Gabrieline Reece, founder of Women Who Influence, is our Everyday Hero honoree, inspiring women through crucial business projects and creating a supportive community.
Dream Team Duo: Mrs. Kennetha Patterson & Ms. April Burns Norris of Innovative JOBS Solutions LLC
Kennetha and April, founders of Innovative JOBS Solutions LLC, receive the Dream Team Duo award for their creative solutions to permanent housing and specialized workforce development.
Powerful Pivot Honoree: Jalisa Hardy, Founder of The Holistic Health Plug
Jalisa Hardy, founder of The Holistic Health Plug, is recognized as our Powerful Pivot honoree for resiliently adapting and evolving her platform to become a comprehensive resource for holistic health.
Notable Newbie: Shaunah Margaret, Founder of Women Who Create
Shaunah Margaret, founder of Women Who Create, is our Notable Newbie honoree, taking strong strides forward since the launch of her non-profit dedicated to empowering creative women of color.
In Closing
Congratulations to all our honorable mentions! We are incredibly proud of each of your stories and eagerly anticipate the remarkable journeys ahead.
A special thank you to our partners at Office Depot OfficeMax for their steadfast support of our founders throughout the years.
Thank you all for being an integral part of the Selfmade community. Here's to continued success and growth!
Feeling inspired? Start your free trial of Selfmade to find your calling. Join our growing community of amazing female founders to DIY the business of your dreams!