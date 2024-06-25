Mallory Dana Levy

Mallory is B+C's Social Media Lead, heading up social content strategy and writing about style, travel, and pop culture. A teenage girl in her 30s, she spends her time re-watching '90s rom-coms, playing dress up, and drinking far too much iced coffee. You can follow Mallory on Instagram at @malloryinnewyork (and @britandco, while you're at it).