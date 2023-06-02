Are Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Back Together?
Out of all the recent celebrity breakups I wasn't expecting, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes was definitely near the top. They were clearly very close, and Shawn even admitted that all of his songs are about Camila, even the ones he released before they dated! (Okay, cute). The couple split at the end of 2021, but according to an US Weekly source, they've more than reconnected.
“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” says the source. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”
The pair has been spotted together more and more frequently, at Coachella, then at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and even in the middle of New York City.
The Us Weekly source also mentions that “it feels like a new relationship.”
This isn't the first time the pair has broken the internet, and one of my favorite moments was when they performed "Señorita" at the AMAs in 2019. The chemistry! The vocals! The audience reactions!
And in November of 2021, the pair made a joint statement (which was posted to their individual Instagram stories) announcing their breakup.
"Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement said. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”
Lead image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!