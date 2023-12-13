23 Fancy Slow-Cooker Appetizer Recipes For Impressing Your Guests
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Preparing for a party can be stressful, but using a slow-cooker to make your appetizers will definitely take away some of the pressure. This way, your starters can simmer silently in the background while you put the final touch on your party decor. There are plenty of slow-cooker recipes to choose from, whether your guests are vegetarian or just can’t get enough red meat. No matter what your party's theme is, there’s a slow-cooker appetizer here for you. Choose one from the recipes below, or bookmark them all to make later. Cheers!
Vegetarian Slow-Cooker Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms get meltingly tender in the slow-cooker. Fill them with a cheesy spinach-artichoke mixture for a party appetizer that will totally impress. (via Brit + Co.)
Photo by Isabella Martinez-Funcke
Slow-Cooker Mini Lamb Tacos
Load up your slow-cooker with lamb cuts and pungent spices and a few hours later, you’ll arrive in taco heaven. (via Fiestas: Tidbits, Margaritas & More for Brit + Co.)
Photo by Jennifer Blume
Mozzarella-Stuffed Chicken Meatballs
Avoiding red meat? Serve up a batch of juicy, mozzarella-stuffed chicken meatballs and you won’t miss it. (via 3-Step Slow Cooker Cookbook for Brit + Co.)
Slow-Cooker Baked Beans
Hear us out – baked beans would make a great party appetizer when served alongside crusty slices of bread. The contrasting textures are a real crowd-pleaser! (via Brit + Co.)
Slow-Cooker Carrots with Garlic Glaze
This simple slow-cooker recipe leverages whole carrots that get doused in an addictive garlicky glaze. (via Live Eat Learn)
Slow-Cooker Taco Tater Tots
These tots take on some seriously yummy taco flavors from a slow-cooked medley of beans and veggies. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Wings
Wings are the king of all Super Bowl party appetizers, but can be equally fit for feeding more formal gatherings. As long as they're smothered in sauce, we love 'em. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Slow-Cooker Italian Stuffed Artichokes
Did someone say artichokes? Now that's fancy! To make this slow-cooker appetizer, just rub down some whole 'chokes in seasonings and stuff them full of cheese. Your slow-cooker will take it from there. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Slow-Cooker Queso Blanco
Serve up an unforgettable platter of nachos topped with this silky slow-cooker queso to curb everyone’s appetite at your next party. (via Host The Toast)
BBQ Little Smokies
There’s just something about a retro recipe that turns dinner party guests into ravenous monsters. These slow-cooked little smokies will fill the snack table with joy! (via The Life Jolie)
Slow-Cooker Asian Beef Lettuce Wraps
Juicy Asian-inspired beef is cooked until it's reached fall-off-the-fork levels of tender, then it gets loaded into fresh, crunchy lettuce leaves. (via Meg’s Everyday Indulgence)
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Orange Street Tacos
Slowly simmered in orange juice and chipotle peppers, the shredded chicken is the real star of this slow-cooker appetizer. Assemble the snack on some street taco-sized tortillas when your guests arrive, so they don’t get soggy beforehand. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Italian Meatball Appetizers
Meatballs don’t always need spaghetti to taste ahh-mazing. This slow-cooker appetizer – in which the only accoutrement needed is a dusting of grated Parmesan – proves that point flawlessly. (via Pizzazzerie)
Slow-Cooker Dairy-Free Salsa Cheese Sauce
You wouldn’t guess it from tasting this luscious dairy-free cheese sauce, but it’s actually made from carrots and potatoes. Stir in some salsa at the end for a lively contrast in flavor! (via Real Food Whole Life)
Slow-Cooker Honey Chipotle Chicken Meatballs
Made with chicken, these slow-cooker honey chipotle meatballs are an addictive blend of sweet, smokey, and spicy flavors. (via Little Spice Jar)
Easy Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Nachos
Give your classic nachos a little extra oomph by topping the crispy chips with marinated pulled pork. Except this version requires a slow-cooker! Make sure to drizzle the nachos with some hot cheese sauce before serving. (via Aleka's Get Together)
Slow-Cooker Ranch Mixed Nuts
Bet you didn’t know you could cook nuts in a slow cooker! Tossing some mixed nuts in a slow cooker with butter and ranch dip mix kicks up the flavor a great deal, and will leave everyone snackin' all day long. (via A Zesty Bite)
Crockpot Appetizer for Queso Fundido
Queso lovers, rejoice! This slow-cooker recipe is the real deal. With only four ingredients, this food is the definition of easy and delicious. (via The Cookie Rookie)
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Buffalo flavoring is always a big hit at our functions, and the fact that these meatballs only take 15 minutes of prep time makes them so worth slow-cooking. (via Averie Cooks)
Slow-Cooker Mesquite Smokehouse Snack Mix
This slow-cooker snack mix beats your average Chex Mix due to a dose of dry mesquite marinade. Prep plenty of napkins for those salty fingers, because no one will be able to resist digging in. (via The Seasoned Mom)
Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip in the Slow-Cooker
This dip requires almost no prep – just a bit of chopping! Dump all your ingredients into the slow cooker and in 2 hours, appetizer served! (via Little Spice Jar)
Slow-Cooker Hasselback Potatoes
The accordion cut on these potatoes made in the slow-cooker immediately makes them ten times fancier. You can top 'em off with your preferred garnishes (sour cream, cheese, veggies) once they finish cooking. (via Live Eat Learn)
Crockpot Sweet + Spicy Wings
These sweet and spicy chicken wings become ultra crispy in the broiler, but a few hours in the Crock-Pot make the meat fall-off-the-bone tender. (via Spicy Southern Kitchen)
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
Lead image via The Real Food Dietitians.
