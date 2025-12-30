Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Plus, raspberry syrup is back for good.

Starbucks Just Leaked Their February 2026 Menu, And It’s A Matcha Lover’s Dream

Starbucks February 2026 Valentine's Day Menu
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserDec 30, 2025
Starbucks is hitting the ground running in 2026. The coffee chain just announced a whopping 12 new menu additions coming in February, including two official Valentine’s Day drinks. The most notable part of the upcoming drop is that Starbucks’ raspberry syrup will join their permanent lineup. Fans will no longer have to wonder whether raspberry will disappear quietly from menus like it did several years ago. Rejoice!

The Starbucks menu for February 2026 already has my cravings going crazy. One of their brand-new matcha drinks is inspired by banana bread, which has my personal taste written all over it. Beyond that, loyal Starbucks fans will be excited to see six new bakery items in cafes. Some of the brand-new bites embrace a couple of what I thought were pretty wild food trends from the past year (looking at you, Dubai chocolate).

Scroll on to see everything coming to Starbucks in February 2026, plus more details on raspberry’s return.

Two new matcha drinks are coming to Starbucks

\u200bStarbucks New Matcha Drinks Dropping February 2026

Starbucks

Starbucks will bring two new matcha drinks to the February 2026 menu: Iced Banana Bread Matcha (right) and Iced Double Berry Matcha (left). The latter drink will feature the famed raspberry syrup, which Starbucks announced will officially be part of the year-round menu so fans can customize their beverages with raspberry. It’s back for good!

Starbucks' limited-time Valentine's Day drinks

Starbucks Valentine's Drinks 2026

Starbucks

Here come the Valentine’s Day goodies! Starbucks’ Valentine’s menu is simply perfect for lovers of all things strawberry. There will be two limited-time beverages launching in February: the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew (right) and the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino (left).

A new Starbucks bakery lineup drops in February

Starbucks New Bakery Items 2026

Starbucks

This is where the wild food trends I mentioned come in. Starbucks will revamp their bakery case with six new sweet treats come February 2026, with some items taking inspiration from the Dubai chocolate craze and strawberry matcha mania we saw in 2025.

Here are all the “globally inspired” snacks coming to Starbucks soon:

  • Dubai Chocolate Bite
  • Cookie Croissant Swirl
  • Yuzu Citrus Blossom
  • Berry Blondie
  • Strawberry Matcha Loaf
  • Chocolate Pistachio Loaf

All-new Starbucks dark roast

Starbucks 1971 Dark Roast Coffee

Starbucks

Starbucks is also introducing a new dark roast coffee blend: 1971 Roast. Celebrating five decades of Starbucks’ coffee roasting practice, this bag of whole beans contains notes of toasted sugar and walnut. It’s crafted with a blend of beans from Colombia, Sumatra, and Brazil. It’ll be available in February 2026.

