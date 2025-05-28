OMG! Starbucks Is Debuting 4 Brand-New Frappuccinos Next Month

Get ready, Starbucks fans. The coffee chain is dropping four all-new Frappuccino flavors this July, and we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at what’s to come! The news is very welcome, especially after nine Frappuccino flavors were cut from Starbucks menus earlier this year as part of the company’s ‘Back to Starbucks’ initiative. All four flavors embrace some of Starbucks’ existing flavors (like matcha and brown sugar!), so the sips will be fairly familiar – except for one exciting twist when it comes to toppings.

The first new Frappuccino hitting the Starbucks summer menu is the Firework Frappuccino, which looks like a delicious frozen take on the Summer-Berry Refresher that recently dropped. Likely to embrace the same fruity flavors, and, of course, include Starbucks' popping boba, this Frappuccino departs from the norm when it comes to toppings. Instead of being finished off with whipped cream, it’ll feature a nice layer of cold foam! This’ll be the perfect order for Fourth of July!

Next up is the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino. Like one of my favorite Starbucks orders, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, this blended bev will likely highlight the sweet richness of brown sugar with a nice pinch of cinnamon. Like the rest of Starbucks’ new Frappuccino lineup, it’ll also be topped with cold foam. I hope it still includes espresso for that extra kick!

I can’t deny that I’m most excited to see the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino on the list of new Starbucks beverages – sweet strawberry and earthy matcha make the most delectable pairing, and I’m loving the idea of sipping both down in frozen form this summer! This new offering looks like it will feature a matcha Frappuccino base and a strawberry-flavored cold foam for contrast in flavor and color.

The final Frappuccino flavor is the all-new Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, which sounds like it'll be equal parts chocolatey and caramelly. This drink will also be topped off with cold foam plus a nice drizzle of caramel sauce. Yum!