Starbucks' Halloween Cups Are Back—In 5 New Spooky Designs!
Starbucks is already getting spooky, and we’re so here for it. Their fan-favorite Halloween cups have officially returned for 2025, with five brand-new designs that are equal parts creepy and cute. These new Halloween cups from Starbucks make the perfect vessel for your PSLs, cold brews, and much more. Each cup is limited-edition, so you’ll have to scoop them up fast.
Scroll on to see every Starbucks Halloween cup hitting stores for spooky season!
Starbucks
Nighttime Cauldron Tumbler
This tumbler with an adorable bubbling cauldron on it is perfect for carrying up to 16 ounces, especially if it comes in the form of a pumpkin spice latte. Find it for a limited time while supplies last for $14.95!
Starbucks
Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup
This spooky glow-in-the-dark cutie is for all you iced coffee drinkers out there. It'll keep contents cool on the inside without totally freezing your fingers off once the weather really gets cold. It carries 24 ounces, comes with a fun moth-shaped straw topper, and sells for $29.95.
Starbucks
Onyx Tumbler
Perfect for on-the-go moments this Halloween season, this all-black tumbler earns more ghoulish charm from, well, a charm! The little moth that hangs on the side adds just enough flair for fall time. This 16-ounce cup goes for $29.95.
Starbucks
Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup
With the illusion of ooze, you'll want to take this funky purple glow-in-the dark cold cup with you everywhere – even that Halloween party that's coming up! It carries 24 ounces and retails for $22.95.
Starbucks
White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup
