Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Run, don't walk!

Starbucks' Halloween Cups Are Back—In 5 New Spooky Designs!

Starbucks Halloween Cups 2025
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserSep 23, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks is already getting spooky, and we’re so here for it. Their fan-favorite Halloween cups have officially returned for 2025, with five brand-new designs that are equal parts creepy and cute. These new Halloween cups from Starbucks make the perfect vessel for your PSLs, cold brews, and much more. Each cup is limited-edition, so you’ll have to scoop them up fast.

In case you missed it:

Scroll on to see every Starbucks Halloween cup hitting stores for spooky season!

Nighttime Cauldron Tumbler

Starbucks

Nighttime Cauldron Tumbler

This tumbler with an adorable bubbling cauldron on it is perfect for carrying up to 16 ounces, especially if it comes in the form of a pumpkin spice latte. Find it for a limited time while supplies last for $14.95!

Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

Starbucks

Midnight Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

This spooky glow-in-the-dark cutie is for all you iced coffee drinkers out there. It'll keep contents cool on the inside without totally freezing your fingers off once the weather really gets cold. It carries 24 ounces, comes with a fun moth-shaped straw topper, and sells for $29.95.

Onyx Tumbler

Starbucks

Onyx Tumbler

Perfect for on-the-go moments this Halloween season, this all-black tumbler earns more ghoulish charm from, well, a charm! The little moth that hangs on the side adds just enough flair for fall time. This 16-ounce cup goes for $29.95.

Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

Starbucks

Amethyst Ooze Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

With the illusion of ooze, you'll want to take this funky purple glow-in-the dark cold cup with you everywhere – even that Halloween party that's coming up! It carries 24 ounces and retails for $22.95.

White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

Starbucks

White Prism Glow-in-the-Dark Cold Cup

This shorter Halloween cold cup (16 ounces) will look stunning at your desk this spooky season, keeping your favorite Starbucks fall menu drink order safe and sound. This cutie is shoppable for $19.95 for a limited time while supplies last.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks news!

starbuckscoffeedrinkwarehalloweenfood news
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

new shows 2025
TV

The Best New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025

​Costco Halloween Candy
Food News & Menu Updates

The 7 Best Halloween Candy Finds At Costco For Trick-Or-Treating

emily in paris season 5 netflix
TV

'Emily In Paris' Season 5: Everything To Know About "Shocking" Season Before It Drops On Netflix

​Aldi Finds For Fall 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

11 New Aldi Finds That Are Freakin’ Perfect For Fall

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit