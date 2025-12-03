We’re already anxiously counting down the days until 2026, because Starbucks just gave us a sneak peek into their latest menu launch that drops next month.

Starting January 6, the coffeehouse is bringing plenty of newness: caramel-flavored protein drinks, an all-new sugar-free syrup, never-before-seen Egg Bites, and an upgraded Turkey Bacon, Cheddar & Egg White Sandwich. In addition to these fresh finds, pistachio is finally coming back to Starbucks.

Starbucks also teased a potential collaboration with Khloe Kardashian’s protein popcorn brand, Khloud , to commemorate the new winter menu lineup and we’ve got some strong predictions as to what it could be.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Starbucks 2026 winter menu!

Pistachio Returns To Starbucks January 6 (& Dubai Chocolate Drinks!) Starbucks Fan-favorite pistachio will finally return to Starbucks on January 6, 2026. While drinks like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew have been on the menu before, the Pistachio Cortado is brand-new. There are even more new Starbucks drinks coming in the new year that utilize pistachio – the chain announced two sips that embrace the viral Dubai Chocolate food trend: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha and Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha. We cannot wait.

Meet The New Caramel Protein Drinks Starbucks Hot off the heels of Protein Drinks launching at Starbucks, the chain is adding another flavor: caramel. The protein-packed caramel flavor will be orderable via the Caramel Protein Matcha and Caramel Protein Latte.

Starbucks' New Sugar-Free Syrup? Caramel! Starbucks Starbucks is launching a new sugar-free caramel syrup on January 6. It'll be available all year long as part of the permanent menu.

Starbucks' Breakfast Menu Bulks Up With Truffle Egg Bites Starbucks This newcomer to Starbucks' Egg Bite lineup will be available for a limited time. Each bite has bits of truffle, mushroom, and brie cheese. Yummm.

The Turkey Bacon Sandwich Gets An Upgrade Starbucks Starbucks' classic Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is leveling up for the new year. It'll feature a new Cherrywood-smoked turkey bacon and what Starbucks notes is a "more flavorful" sharp white cheddar cheese.

Starbucks x Khloud Protein Popcorn: Our Predictions View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks (@starbucks) Starbucks also posted this cheeky video appearing to tease a collaboration with Khloe Kardashian's protein popcorn brand, Khloud. Our prediction of what's to come? Starbucks will either start selling Khloud in-store, using the protein drink menu to promote it, or release a protein-powered popcorn-flavored drink. Whatever's coming, it's correlated with the 2026 winter menu launch on January 6, per the caption.

