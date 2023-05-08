"Stranger Things 5" Has Been Delayed Indefinitely
You might already know that the WGA Strike has affected late night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and SNL, but it's also begun affecting scripted television as well. On May 6, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators and showrunners of Stranger Things,announced on Twitter that production on the final season would be put on hold.
"Writing does not stop when filming begins," the brothers write. "While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work."
Parts one and two of Stranger Things4 dropped on Netflix on May 27 and July 1, 2022, respectively. In November of 2022, in honor of Stranger Things Day, the writers posted a photo of the script for the first episode of season five, titled "Chapter One: The Crawl."
While we don't have a ton of info on the final season, we do know that it will call back to season one for a finale that comes full circle.
"Will's going to be a big part and focus," Matt Duffer told Collider. Will's disappearance in the pilot kickstarts the whole show, and it appears that Stranger Things 5 will devote a good amount of time to his arc. "We're starting to see his coming of age, really. Which has been challenging for a number of reasons, some of which are supernatural. But you're starting to see him come into his own."
But Will's story won't be the only callback, Ross Duffer said, via The Hollywood Reporter: “I think that what we’re trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it’s more in line with what [season] four is...Hopefully it’s got a little bit of everything.”
