Everything We Know About "You" Season 5
Say goodbye to Big Ben and hello to the Big Apple because Joe Goldberg is back where it all began. The final season of You is finally coming to Netflix and in addition to some *very* exciting casting rumors, we have a look at what to expect from the new installment, thanks to lead actor Penn Badgley! Here's everything we know about You season 5.
Will there be a You season 5?
Yes, we're getting a season 5 of You! The series was renewed for one final season in March of 2023. Seeing Joe back in New York City, and hopefully Mooney's bookstore (I love a good bookstore), is the perfect setting to round out the series. Showrunner Sera Gamble will be an executive producer this time around, while exec producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will be showrunners.
We got a first official look at You season 5 during Netflix's TUDUM event in Brazil. "I've heard you're on the edge of your seats, waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to You," lead actor Penn Badgley says in the teaser. "More importantly, you're considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past."
When can I watch You season 5?
You. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 410 of You.
Image via Netflix
Considering season 4 premiered on Netflix in February of 2023, we'd expect to see the final season hit the streamer in 2024. However, because both the writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike are going strong, there's a chance the release date could change.
How many episodes will there be in You season 5?
You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Amy-Leigh Hickman as Nadia Farran in episode 406 of You.
Image via Netflix
Each season of You so far has had 10 episodes, so we're expecting the same amount for Joe's sendoff. That being said, we don't know whether they'll release all at once or as a Part 1 and Part 2 like season 4.
Who's coming back for You season 5?
You. (L to R) Dallas Skye Gatson as Juliette, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne in episode 408 of You.
Image via Netflix
Charlotte Ritchie is returning as Kate Galvin, but it looks like she won't be the only character we recognize. The TUDUM teaser includes some familiar faces like Marienne, Paco, Henry, Ellie, and Nadia, and while none of these characters are confirmed for You season 5, we'd love to see literally all of them.
Is Ellie in season 5 of You?
You. (L to R) Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves in episode 207 of You.
Image via Beth Dubber/Netflix
Jenna Ortega's Ellie was an important character in season 2, and after her sister Delilah is murdered, Joe gives her money to go into hiding so she's not framed for the crime. (Unfortunately, Joe is the one behind Delilah's death, Ellie just doesn't know it). Ellie is mentioned throughout the third season, and was even supposed to appear in season 4 until You and Wednesday had scheduling conflicts.
Is Love alive in season 5 of You?
You. (L to R) Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn in episode 301 of You.
Image via John P. Fleenor/Netflix
Gamble confirmed in a 2021 interview with Newsweek that Love really did die at the end of You season 3. "I'm not trying to be, 'Was there a parachute under that seat in the airplane?' She is [dead]," Gamble says. "We've done that before with Candace but you know, there were questions you could ask about that. I feel like you literally watch every second of her [Love] dying, right on the screen."
